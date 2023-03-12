Ravichandran Ashwin praised centurion Cameron Green and spoke about how the Australian or English cricket system can nurture a talent like him. Green, who is playing his 20th Test, scored 114 off 170 balls and his innings was no less significant than Usman Khawaja's 180 that took Australia to a solid first innings score of 480 on the second day of the fourth Test against India on Friday. "I hope you tuned into the IPL auction and hope you saw how Indian cricket fraternity rates Cameron Green," he answered to a question from one of the Australian scribes.

"Green, I think, is a fantastic player and the raw material that is available, tall, lovely levers, good batting sense, can hit the deck hard while bowling, moves pretty well, these are once-in-a-generation cricketer that you are talking about." "However, we come from different countries, India is very different. We can't protect such players for longer periods of time. It is perform or perish (in India).

"In countries like Australia and England, these cricketers are groomed pretty well. Expect Cameron Green to be a wonderful cricketer down the line," Ashwin sounded really excited talking about the newest star in the Aussie cricketing horizon.

Green is seventh time lucky as he has converted a half-century into hundred and now feels more like a Test cricketer with "monkey off your back".

"You feel more like a Test cricketer when you've got that monkey off your back, so it is nice to tick that off in a way. It's so special," Green told reporters at the end of the day's play.

Sponsored by Vuukle

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Neeraj Kumar: Private Leagues Are The Hotbed Of Corruption