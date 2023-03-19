Just like the first ODI in Mumbai, Mitchell Starc was once again all over India's top-order in the second ODI at the KS Raja Reddy Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Starc, who took three wickets in the first ODI, dismissed Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul all inside the powerplay to leave India five down. As Rohit and co. succumbed to Starc's onslaught in Visakhapatnam, fans of the Indian cricket team trolled the players for their inability to tackle the new ball.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Indian batter best in garba when ball start moving a little #INDvsAUS — D Will (@Pappa_05102021) March 19, 2023

Batting pitch ka kya hua @BCCI



100 run nhi ban pa rhe yeh log!!#INDvsAUS — Tarun sarin (@neo2992) March 19, 2023

Indian batsman showing demo of 2023 ODI World Cup Knockout game#INDvsAUS — CA Mustafa Khanbhai (@Mustafa_JKh) March 19, 2023

ICT making sure I am well prepared to see batting collapses in the World Cup!!#IndvsAus #INDvAUS — Pranjal Gupta (@Pran297) March 19, 2023

Test matches m spinners pitch, ODIs m fast bowling pitch.

BCCI making sure

Sabka sath sabka vikas #INDvsAUS — A.J. (@beingabhi2712) March 19, 2023

Earlier, Australia skipper Steve Smith won the toss and opted to field. The tourists, who lost the opener of the three-match series, have made two changes in Visakhapatnam, which has seen overnight rain and more expected through the day.

Nathan Ellis comes in for Glenn Maxwell, who has pulled up a "bit sore", and wicketkeeper Alex Carey is back for Josh Inglis.

India's all-format skipper Rohit missed the opener due to personal reasons and returns to replace opener Ishan Kishan as the hosts look to clinch the three-match series.

Spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel comes in for fast bowler Shardul Thakur.

The two teams are warming up for the ODI World Cup in India later this year.

(With AFP Inputs)