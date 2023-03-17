The Indian team will be missing the services of star players like Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia. While Iyer was a part of India's squad by the fourth and final Test match against Australia in Ahmedabad, Bumrah has been out of the team for a long time now. The right-arm pacer last played for India in September 2022. His back injury has troubled him in the past few years and that was the reason that forced him to pull out of the squad once again.

Bumrah recently had a back surgery in New Zealand with the aim that he is available in time for the World Cup. Hardik Pandya said that the team is not "much bothered" about his absence.

"Jassi (Jasprit Bumrah) hasn't been around for quite some time now. The bowling group which we have has been doing a pretty decent job. We back them. They're all experienced now, the amount of games they have played.

"Obviously having Jassi makes a massive difference which we all know what he brings, but to be very honest, we aren't much bothered because the guys who have taken the role from Jassi have been quite confident and they have been doing really well. It gives us good confidence to go ahead and not worries about what else we can do," Pandya said.

Bumrah has been ruled out of Indian Premier League 2023, and the final of the ICC World Test Championship starting from June 7.