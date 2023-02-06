Former Pakistan captain and batter Salman Butt has lashed out at the Australian cricket team and Ian Healy for the latter's controversial statement regarding Indian pitches. Australia are gearing up to play a four-match Test series in India against the hosts, starting February 9 in Nagpur. Healy had said that if India offered a 'fair pitch' in which there is consistent spin, without the ball "jumping ridiculously and sliding down low from day one", then Australia will end up on the winning side. The ex-Australia wicketkeeper-batter had added that if 'unfair pitch' is offered then India would play better than the visiting team in those conditions.

Commenting on Healy's statement, Butt said that the Australian team has a habit of complaining and calling it 'unfair' if the pitches don't favour them.

"When subcontinent teams travel to Australia, they don't complain about the pitches. They don't say there's extra bounce pitch and that it's unfair. There are different home conditions and you have to get used to those. Teams face difficulties in Perth, likewise, they also face problems against spin. So, you shouldn't talk about what's fair or unfair. The pitch is giving results. If the other team is winning on the same pitch that means they are performing better than you," said Butt on his official YouTube channel.

"But ye aadat bhi hai. Unko samajh naa aaye toh fair nahi hota (It's their habit. If they can't understand the pitch, they call it unfair)," he added.

Earlier, commenting on the statement of Healy, Ashwin had said that the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy needs such type of 'spark'.

The visiting Australian team is currently training at the Karnataka Cricket Association Stadium ground in Alur after opting out of practice matches.

