While it was a good day in the office for the Indian cricket team on the opening day of the first Test against Australia in Nagpur on Thursday, KL Rahul had no such luck. The India opener scored 20 off 70 balls before falling to Todd Murphy in the penultimate over of the day. The talented batter last scored a Test half-century in January, 2022 against South Africa in Johannesburg. His last Test ton came against the same opponents in December 2021. He was slow off the blocks, while Rohit did the bulk of the scoring after Australia were all out for 177 in the first innings.

Rahul was caught and bowled by Murphy and Rohit was frustrated.

Watch: Rohit's Expression Says It All As Rahul Falls For Low Score Again

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja said the Nagpur pitch was not a rank turner despite claiming a five-wicket haul on his international return for the first Test against Australia. Jadeja returned figures of 5-47 and fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took three more to bowl out Australia for 177 in the final session on a turning wicket.

In reply, India were 77 for one at stumps, with skipper Rohit Sharma on 56 and Ashwin, yet to score, at the crease. The hosts still trail Australia by 100 runs.

Rohit batted with ease on a pitch that a few Australian pundits suggested was "doctored" after reports said the bone-dry wicket was selectively watered to give undue advantage to the Indian spinners.

"It's not a rank turner at all and for a first-day wicket it was slow and had low bounce," Jadeja, a left-arm orthodox bowler who came back into the Indian side after a knee injury, told reporters. "It was not like it was difficult to defend for the batsmen but as the match will progress it will turn more."

With AFP inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

Addition Of Indian & Pakistani Players Will Generate Viewership: ILT20 League COO