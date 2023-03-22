India captain Rohit Sharma lost his cool at spinner Kuldeep Yadav after taking a DRS call during the ongoing third ODI agaisnt Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The incident happed after the final ball of the 39th over when Kuldeep convinced Rohit to take a DRS call after an lbw appeal against Ashton Agar was rejected by the umpire. Although Rohit took the DRS with a smile on his face, there was a sudden shift in his emotions as he lashed out at Kuldeep for some reason. It was not clear whether he was indulging in a banter or not.

@ImRo45 Rohit Sharma kitna cute hai knowing that was a not out, he gave the Kuldeep a chance and a confidence with the review... @imkuldeep18 ... pic.twitter.com/bQRWRRFQ2z — Nishant Sinha (@NishantSinha29) March 22, 2023

Earlier, Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bat first in their series decider against India.

The visitors made two changes to the side that routed their hosts in Sunday's last match at Visakhapatnam.

Opener David Warner returns from his second Test elbow hairline fracture for all-rounder Cameron Green while spinner Ashton Agar replaces pacer Nathan Ellis.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma fielded an unchanged team.

The series is tied at 1-1 after Australia thrashed India by 10 wickets in the second ODI.

The two top-ranked 50-over teams are warming up for the ODI World Cup in India later this year.

(With AFP Inputs)