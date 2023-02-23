Former India captain Kapil Dev feels star batter Rohit Sharma needs to improve his fitness as he looks overweight on TV. Earlier this month, Rohit became the first Indian to score international centuries in all three formats as captain. He achieved the feat after scoring 120 against Australia in the first Test in his hometown, Nagpur. Despite hailing Rohit for his batting prowess, Kapil raised concerns over the India captain's fitness, adding that the 35-year-old needs to work on his "weight".

"It is very important (to be fit). More so for a captain. It's a shame if you are not fit. Rohit needs to put some hard work on it. He is a great batter but when you talk about his fitness, he looks a bit overweight, at least on TV. Yes, it's different when you look at someone on TV and then in real life. But from whatever I see, Rohit is a great player and a great captain, but he needs to get fit. Look at Virat, whenever you see him, you say, 'that's some fitness!'," Kapil said during an interaction on ABP News.

After scoring a ton in the first Test, Rohit followed it up with scores of 32 and 31 in the second Test.

India have retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

India won the first Test by an innings and 132 runs, before claiming a six-wicket win in the second Test last week.

The third Test will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore from March 1.

