Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, arguably the most-potent spin pair in the world at the moment, were named as joint-men of the series after India secured a 2-1 triumph over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After sharing the award with each other, Ashwin and Jadeja recreated an epic comedy scene from an Akshay Kumar movie in the Indian dressing room after the Ahmedabad Test. Ashwin himself shared the video on his official Instagram account and it has since gone viral on social media, winning the hearts of fans all over the globe.

Both Ashwin and Jadeja were central to India's triumph in the series. While Ashwin finished top of the wicket-takers chart with 25 scalps to his name in 4 matches, Jadeja came second with 22 wickets to his name.

In terms of the number of runs, Jadeja finished slightly ahead of Ashwin, scoring a total of 135 runs while Ashwin aggregated 86 runs.

After sharing the Player of the Series award, they created the viral comedy movie scene which also saw them share something just like the original scene featuring Akshay Kumar. Here's the video:

At the post-match presentation ceremony, Jadeja and Ashwin were asked about their contributions to each other's success.

"It feels good bowling with him. He (Ashwin) is passing on information. What field to have, how to bowl to a particular batsman," Jadeja had said of Ashwin.

"It has been a great journey. We (himself and Jadeja) started a long time ago but we wouldn't be the same or lethal enough without the other. We need to recognise that, at least I have started recognising that over the last 2-3 years. He gives me a lot of freedom to be creative with the ball, credit to him, I thought he bowled beautifully in the Delhi Test as well and that's why we are here today," Ashwin said on the same subject.

With the Test series now over, the Indian cricket team would focus on the 3-match ODI series against Australia, starting Friday.

Featured Video Of The Day

"Difficult Time": Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik On Protest Against Wrestling Body