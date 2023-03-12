Virat Kohli dazzled with a century as India managed to take a 91-run lead against Australia on Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test in Ahmedabad. Kohli hit a towering 186, missing out in his 8th Test double century by a whisker, as India ended their first innings on 571 as Shreyas Iyer did not walk out to bat due to an injury setback. It was a special knock for Kohli as it was his first century in the format after a gap of more than three years. After reaching the milestone, Kohli dedicated his knock to his wife Anushka Sharma by kissing the wedding ring on his gold chain.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a heartfelt post for Kohli, and revealed that the former India captain was "playing through sickness".

See Anushka's post:

At stumps on the fourth day, Australia were three for no loss in their second essay with Matthew Kuhnemann (0 batting) and Travis Head (3 batting) seeing through their six overs in the final session.

Australia are behind by 88 runs.

Resuming the penultimate day on 289 for three, India rode on Kohli's first Test century in more than three years to get past the Australian first innings total of 480 in the final session.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Kohli, who was overnight 59, ran out of partners and got out for 186 in 364 balls (15x4) to give India a 91-run first innings lead.

Shreyas Iyer did not come out to bat as India ended their first innings at 571 in 178.5 overs.

Axar Patel played a counter-attacking innings of 79 from 113 balls (5x4, 4x6) in a 162-run partnership with Kohli.

(With PTI Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Watch: Axar Patel And His Wife Meha Visit Baba Mahakal Temple In Ujjain