Star India batter Virat Kohli shut down trolls and critics after he smashed a highly-awaited 28th Test ton during the fourth Test against Australia on Sunday. Kohli's knock guided Team India to a whopping total of 571 runs in the first innings and gave the team a lead of 91 runs. The match eventually ended in a draw after early stumps were called on Day 5 as Australia remained unbeaten at 175/2. With the draw, the Rohit Sharma-led side claimed the four-match series 2-1. It was a memorable moment for all the fans when Kohli, who had last hit a ton in the longest format in November 2019 against Bangladesh, crossed the triple figures after a hiatus of 3.5 years. The former India skipper also faced a lot of flak for his century drought from the fans and many cricket experts but the right-handed batter showed his real mettle with his fiery ton against Australia.

Talking about the criticism Kohli faced, former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir slammed all the critics and praised Kohli for always bouncing back from the tough times.

"Who are these people who are criticising Kohli? I really don't understand. At the end of the day he is human. It's not like he has a remote and you press the button everyday and you get a hundred and Kohli will win the match for India. Every player goes through ups and downs. I know because there are certain days when I feel I am bowling well but I don't pick any wickets," Amir told Hindustan Times.

"And then many a times it is like I bowl bizarrely, probably a full toss or down-the-leg delivery, and I get a wicket. You need luck as well. And you can never doubt Kohli for his hard work. He loves challenges. Every time he has been criticised, he has bounced back to prove them wrong," he added.

Coming to the match, Australia were 175 for 2 in 78.1 overs in their second innings when the players from the two teams decided to shake hands. Marnus Labuschagne (63) and Steve Smith (10) were at the crease when both Australian and Indian skippers agreed on not playing the full quota of the overs for the day.

India sealed their place in the final of the World Test Championships after Sri Lanka lost to New Zealand by two wickets in the Christchurch Test. Sri Lanka needed to win both their matches against the Kiwis to have any chance of making the WTC final and India will face Australia in summit clash.

Overnight batter Matthew Kuhnemann (6) and Travis Head (90) were the two wickets to fall after Australia resumed the final day at 3 for no loss. On Sunday, India posted a mammoth 571 in their first innings to take a crucial 91-run lead. Australia had posted 480 in their first essay.

(With PTI inputs)

