Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has advised India skipper Rohit Sharma and the team management to back underfire player KL Rahul. It is worth noting that Rahul is going through a lean patch with the bat and that saw him being dropped for the third Test against Australia. The player who was part of the first two matches could score only 38 runs across three innings. Shubman Gill, who is having a good run with the bat currenly, has replaced him in the playing XI. However, Clarke is of the opinion that the team management should have shown more faith in the player.

"I really like KL Rahul. He is a great young man and an extremely gifted player. India is winning at the moment so if I was the captain, I would be fighting for him. I would be saying, we are winning, I know he is not at his best but we can afford to keep him in the team right now because we are still winning," said Clarke on RevSportz.

"He is a good enough player, he's gonna train hard enough and he is going to come good for us. If the team is winning I think he can be keep players that aren't performing for a little bit longer. So I will be fighting for KL Rahul," he added.

While Rahul has failed to impress with the bat in the longest format, Clarke feels that he just needs a bit of luck to beat his poor run of form.

"If India feel that KL Rahul is going to be one of their best players, you have got to keep the faith. Of course it is mental, you just need a little bit of luck. I think Rahul is a super player," said Clarke.

