Virat Kohli was a frustrated man on Saturday. The former India captain was going great on the second day of the second Test against Australia in Delhi, until a contentious LBW call had him walking back to the pavilion. The former India captain looked solid while wickets kept on falling at the other end, but against Test debutant Matthew Kuhnemann's left-arm spin, Kohli was given out. The bone of contention was whether the ball had hit the bat first or the pads. The on-field umpire gave him out and Kohli went for a DRS.

Replays showed that the bat and pad were too close to each at the time of impact. Ultra Edge even detected a spike when the ball was close to the bat. The ball-tracker showed the umpire's call - as the ball was clipping leg stump. However, the replays were not conclusive enough to overturn the on-field umpire's decision. Hence, Kohli had to depart leaving India reeling.

At the end of the day, Nathan Lyon said, "Massive wicket. We all know how good Virat Kohli is. I think that decision is the right decision in my eyes. No doubt Virat would be saying that (he hit it) and that it probably should have gone his way. That happens in cricket to be honest. Hats off to the umpires. It's tough in this part of the world. We bowlers are trying to put pressure on them to try get a decision. In the end, the decision was right."

After Kohli's dismissal, a 114-run partnership bailed India out of trouble in the first innings with the team conceding just one run lead to Australia.

At the end of the second day, Australia had scored 61 runs with the loss of one wicket in their second innings, taking their lead to 62 runs with nine wickets in hand. Head scored 39 of 40 balls while Labuschagne remained unbeaten on 16.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

Kolkata: Argentina's Second Football Home