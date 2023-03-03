India skipper Rohit Sharma has advised the team's batters to learn from Shreyas Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara on how to bat on a rank turner like Indore pitch. India failed in batting as the side scored only 272 runs across its two innings in the third Test in Indore that it lost by 9 wickets. While the Rohit-led side scored 109 runs in its first innings, it was bundled out for 163 in the second innings, which failed to stop Australia from winning the game.

Rohit said there was a lot to learn from Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer who batted in contrasting styles to take the team past 150 in the second innings. Pujara mixed caution with aggression while Iyer unsettled the Australian spinners by going for an all-out attack.

"When you are playing on pitches like these you have to play the innings that Iyer played. Someone has to step out, someone has to take on the bowlers. It can't be always that batters will get a big knock... you have to play cameos like that," said Rohit in the press cenference.

"On the other hand, you have a Pujara. Pujara being Pujara. He likes to spend time in the middle, he wants to grind it out. That his way of doing it. It doesn't have to be the same way for everyone that is what we have spoken about. Find your own methods (to score). Whether it it number 11 or number 1.

"As long as the job gets done we are happy as a unit. The runs will not come from everyone."

Rohit also heaped praise on Nathan Lyon, who took a match-winning eight wicket haul in the second innings, saying he is the best overseas spinner he has faced.

"Lyon should be at the top in my opinion. I have not played guys like Murali (Muttiah Muralitharan) and (Shane) Warne. Among the current crop he would be my number one overseas bowler to come and play here in India.

"He has got so much consistency in his line and length. When someone is bowling with that accuracy you have to try and and do something different to score runs," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

