Former India head coach and all-rounder Ravi Shastri said on Saturday that Australian batters' lack of application has let them down in the ongoing Test series. He added that Australia lacked belief in their own defence and need to go back to basics ahead of the third Test at Indore. The third Test between India and Australia will take place from March 1 in Indore. Australia trail by 2-0 in the series and have disappointed with the bat in both the matches.

"I think application (has let them down) more than anything else. The lack of belief in their own defence," Shastri said in the latest edition of ICC Review. "The lack of application and the lack of discipline was unreal and Australia paid for it big time," added the former India coach.

Shastri believes Australia's batters should look to occupy the crease during the remaining Test matches, rather than using the aggressive approach that has proved their downfall so far.

"It is very important to go back to the basics, go back to the drawing board. If you don't trust your defence, you have no chance because that is when you entertain thoughts of breaking free, much quicker than you normally should," said Shastri.

"Sometimes you have got to spend some time at the crease, but how are you going to spend some time at the crease if you do not trust your defence? But I did not see one Australian batsman (do that). What surprised me was some of their most senior players also came out there and looked to do things out of the ordinary, something they are not used to far quicker than later. And especially in conditions that suit the Indians. So I think it is patience, it is application, it is discipline and trusting your defence," the former Indian coach concluded his point.

Australia need to avoid a 4-0 series whitewash to book their place at the ICC World Test Championship final in London and there is every chance they could face India again in that one-off Test match with the lure of claiming the coveted mace.

Shastri knows the conditions in England will be vastly different to those the teams are currently facing in India but believes his former side will obtain an important mental edge should they win the next two Test matches on home soil.

"A 4-0 win here psychologically does send a strong signal to the opposition," Shastri noted.

"There will be an impact, but conditions are different as Australia will have their fast bowlers back as a lot of them are injured. But that psychological dent will make India believe that, even in those conditions, they are good enough to upstage Australia," concluded Shastri.

