The 2023 Border-Gavaskar series is going from bad to worse for Australia. While skipper Pat Cummins had to fly back home due to an illness in the family, marquee pacer Josh Hazlewood has now been ruled out of the entire series, having failed to recover from an Achilles injury that has been troubling him since the New Year's Test in Sydney. But, that's not all. reports in Australian media suggest that the likes of David Warner, Ashton Agar, and Matt Renshaw could also be heading home.

Captain Pat Cummins will also be returning to Australia due to a serious family illness but will return in time for the third test, which starts in Indore on March 1.

Opening batsman David Warner, who suffered a concussion and a fractured arm after being hit by the ball while batting in the second test, will remain with the squad for further tests.

Any changes to the squad will be announced on Wednesday once the selectors and medical staff have deliberated, a team spokesman said, as per a report in Reuters.

As per a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, the likes of Ashton Agar and Matt Renshaw could also be returning home.

Spinner Todd Murphy is also reportedly battling a sore side because of which he couldn't be used as much as the team wanted in the New Delhi Test.

Furthermore, Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc, two players who didn't play any part in the first two Tests against India, are expected to be drafted into the playing XI for the Indore Test, starting from March 01.

With Australia losing the first two matches of the series, India already have an unassailable 2-0 lead to their name. Pat Cummins' men have their backs stacked against the wall. Another defeat would be the final nail in the coffin.

With Reuters inputs

