India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller one on pads, Travis Head tucks this to square leg for no run. A tidy over for India.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker and flatter on middle, Mitchell Marsh pushes this to long on and takes a single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Mitchell Marsh pushes this to short cover.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, Mitchell Marsh gets and inside edge that bounces near the stumps.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Turn and bounce on offer as he lands one fractionally short and just outside off, Mitchell Marsh gets beaten on his outside edge.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Mitchell Marsh blocks this out.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller around the pads, Travis Head looks to play across the line but gets beaten as the ball has hit his pads. Loud appeal by Siraj but the umpire turns this down and after a lot od deliberation, India opt against the review.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well anticipated and lofted over point for four. Back of a length around leg, Travis Head shuffles to his leg and lofts this over Ravindra Jadeja at point for four.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Short-pitched delivery outside off, Travis Head looks to pull but gets beaten by the bounce on this.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length over middle, Travis Head looks to push on the off side but gets beaten.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! On a length around middle, Travis Head slogs this over the short mid-wicket fielder for a boundary. That went like a tracer bullet.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery around middle, Travis Head looks to slog but gets an inside edge onto his pads for no run.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Mitchell Marsh defends this of the front foot for no run.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Fractionally short and wide of off, Mitchell Marsh cuts this but finds the fielder at cover-point.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up in middle, Mitchell Marsh pushes this to point.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Intentionally hit uppishly over the infield on the off side for four. Fuller outside off, Mitchell Marsh drives this over cover for a boundary.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller one on pads, Travis Head flicks this wide of short fine leg for a single.
7.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Terrific strike for a maximum. Fuller around middle, Travis Head lofts this over the bowler's head for a maximum right on the sight screen.
6.6 overs (0 Run) On a length around off, Mitchell Marsh defends this to short mid-wicket. Maiden over by Mohammed Siraj.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length chest high, Mitchell Marsh blocks this out back to the bowler.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery around pads, Mitchell Marsh clips this off his pads and tries to take a single but Travis Head refuses the call and rightly so.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Well-directed bouncer, Mitchell Marsh looks to pull but gets beaten.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on top of middle, Mitchell Marsh plays the stroke early and gets hit on his thigh pads.
6.1 overs (0 Run) On a length around middle, Mitchell Marsh blocks this out on the on side.
Mohammed Siraj (2-0-17-0) switches ends.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller on off, Mitchell Marsh hops on his back foot and drives this wide of Rohit Sharma at extra cover who half-stops this and deflects the ball to long off as the batters take a single.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Short in length on top of off, Mitchell Marsh defends this back to the bowler.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, Travis Head pushes this just wide off cover-point and steals a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller around off, Travis Head cuts this to cover-point.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Floater on middle, Travis Head pushes this to short mid-wicket for no run.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker and wide of off, Travis Head mishits this to short cover.
Follow the India vs Australia, 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, Australia are 66/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia, 2023 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.