India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then, 270 runs needed for India to win and seal the series. The target is not a big one considering the pitch conditions and spin might not even play a big role during the chase but the batting has let India down so far which gives Australia more than half a chance to get the win. Let's see if India can turn up well and clinch the series by chasing this down. The run chase is coming up soon.
The Aussies started off with flying colors but Hardik Pandya changed the momentum and shifted that in favor of India. The hosts controlled the middle phase as well with the spinners bossing play. For India, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav were their best bowlers as they scalped 3 wickets each. They were well supported by Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj who took a couple of wickets each and overall, India will be pretty content with that effort.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, the Aussies started off sensationally as the two openers came out with a positive mindset and scored at a blistering pace. The duo of Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head scored 68 for the first wicket but the middle order failed to capitalize on a brilliant platform laid by the openers. The introduction of Hardik Pandya into the attack helped the hosts as he changed the game by scalping 3 wickets in quick succession. The lower middle order along with the tail then scored some crucial runs and helped the Aussies to post a total they could fight for. Most of the Aussie batters did get starts but no one could step up and convert that into a big one.
A good fightback from India after a difficult start right at the top restricts Australia to a total of 269 runs for the loss of 10 wickets. Inspired bowling changes and a clinical fielding performance helps India to restrict the Aussies for not too many on the board in this series decider.
48.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! This time Mitchell Starc finds the man in the deep. Mohammed Siraj bangs it in short again and over middle and leg. Mitchell Starc looks to take on the pull shot again and hits it aerial but flat. The ball goes toward deep mid-wicket where Ravindra Jadeja takes a good catch low in front of him. Siraj finishes things off with his second wicket and Australia have been bowled out for 269 runs in 49 overs!
48.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Good length on the pads, Adam Zampa hops back and looks to work it away but misses. The ball goes off the pads and just behind square leg as the batters pick up a leg bye.
48.4 overs (1 Run) On a length and around leg stump, Starc works it away through mid-wicket for one.
48.3 overs (0 Run) Slower one, on a good length around off and going away. Mitchell Starc looks to play it late but is well beaten.
48.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Well struck! Banged in short and over leg stump, Mitchell Starc stands tall and pulls it just over Ravindra Jadeja on the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
48.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length and just angling across off, Mitchell Starc hangs deep and mistimes the heave toward mid-wicket.
47.6 overs (2 Runs) Good length angling into the legs, Adam Zampa nudges it away in front of square on the leg side and picks up a couple of runs.
47.5 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on off stump, blocked out.
47.4 overs (0 Run) Good length, pushed wider of the off stump and nipping it away, Adam Zampa loosely throws his hands at it and is beaten on the outside edge.
47.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball around the top of off, blocked out.
47.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and on the pads, Adam Zampa gets inside the line and just helps it down to fine leg for a boundary.
47.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length, slanting it into the body, worked away past square leg for a single.
46.6 overs (0 Run) Hard length, angled in from around off, Adam Zampa hops and looks to block but misses and gets hit high on the pads.
46.5 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length over off stump, Adam Zampa pulls this one toward deep square leg and picks up a couple of runs. Good effort from Shubman Gill in the deep as he ran from deep mid-wicket and dived in to save two runs.
46.4 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! This is banged in short and around leg stump, Mitchell Starc looks to swivel and pull but misses. The ball goes off the body toward backward square leg and they get a leg bye.
46.3 overs (1 Run) Pitched up outside off, Adam Zampa presses forward and caresses it through the cover region for one.
46.2 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle and leg, driven down to long on for a single.
46.1 overs (0 Run) Hardik Pandya comes back on and starts off with a length ball on off stump. Mitchell Starc defends it out toward cover.
45.6 overs (0 Run) Goes wider of the crease and angles in a fuller delivery from outside off, Adam Zampa looks to block but is well beaten.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Full and down leg, Mitchell Starc looks to flick but misses. The ball goes off the pads and KL Rahul does well to dive to his right and get a glove on it. They scamper through for a leg bye.
45.4 overs (1 Run) Good length around the pads, worked away past square leg for a single.
Adam Zampa walks out last in the middle.
45.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Straight to the man and Australia on the verge of being bowled out. Mohammed Siraj bowls a heavy delivery and bangs it in over middle. Ashton Agar just looks to take it on but ends up flat-batting it toward deep mid-wicket. There's no a lot of power on the shot and it is an easy catch for Axar Patel in the deep.
45.2 overs (1 Run) Comes from around the wicket now and bowls it full around off, Mitchell Starc drives it straight back past the bowler for a single.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, slanted across the left-hander, Ashton Agar taps it toward deep cover for a single.
