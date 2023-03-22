India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
44.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED'EM UP! You miss I hit stuff as Axar Patel lands one fractionally short and in the line of stumps, Sean Abbott goes for a big heave and misses out only to see the stumps being clattered by the ball.
44.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter around middle, Sean Abbott slices this to point.
44.4 overs (1 Run) short in length around middle, Ashton Agar tucks this to deep mid-wicket for a single.
44.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This time it is Ashton Agar. Over-pitched on off, Ashton Agar stands and lofts this over the long on fielder for a maximum.
44.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller around middle, Sean Abbott pushes this to sweeper cover for a single.
44.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That's a huge hit for six. Fuller and in the slot for Sean Abbott, he clears his front leg and smashes this way over the fence at long on for half-a-dozen runs.
Axar Patel (7-0-43-1) is back on.
43.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer wide of off, Ashton Agar toe pokes this to point for no run.
43.5 overs (0 Run) Short-pitched delivery head high, Ashton Agar pulls this just short of Rohit Sharma at short mid-wicket. A good effort but the ball lands in front of the Indian skipper.
43.4 overs (1 Run) On a length in middle, Sean Abbott pulls this to deep mid-wicket for a single.
43.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around middle, Sean Abbott defends this to short mid-wicket for no run.
43.2 overs (1 Run) On a length around pads, Ashton Agar rolls this to long on for a single.
43.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on pads, Ashton Agar works this to short mid-wicket for no run.
42.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and in middle, Ashton Agar pushes this to deep mid-wicket for a single.
42.5 overs (0 Run) Sharp turn as he floats one on off, Ashton Agar could do nothing and gets beaten on his outside edge.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Short in length wide of off, Sean Abbott punches this of the back foot to sweeper cover for a single.
There is a slight halt in the play as there is a dog running onn the ground. The batters are rehydrating themselves out in the middle due to the warm conditions as well. In general, it has been slow going even with the spinners bowling a lot of overs. It is all sorted now and play can continue.
42.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Confident stroke for four. Top-spinner from around the wicket, Sean Abbott plays the reverse sweep and smashes a boundary toward third man.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up in middle, Ashton Agar pushes this to long on for a single.
42.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up on pads, Ashton Agar has flicked this towards deep mid-wicket for a couple.
41.6 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and in middle, Sean Abbott drills this down the ground for a couple. Mohammed Siraj fields well running in from long on to save this going over the fence.
41.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length over the off-stump line, Sean Abbott looks for the big heave on the on side but misses out.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Yorker nailed to perfection. Sean Abbott keeps this out.
41.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thrashed for four. On a length outside off, Sean Abbott stands tall and plays the back foot drives in the gap at cover for a boundary.
41.2 overs (0 Run) On a length around middle, Sean Abbott defends this off the back foot.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, Ashton Agar cuts this wide of third man for a single.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter in middle, Sean Abbott rolls this back to the bowler.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and turning from middle, Ashton Agar drills this past the bowler for a single.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Short in length around middle, Sean Abbott tucks this to deep mid-wicket for a single.
40.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and wide of off, Sean Abbott pokes and this and gets an inside edge to short mid-wicket.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller one on off, Sean Abbott defends this to short cover.
40.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up on off, Sean Abbott looks to sweep and manages a top edge over the keeper's head for a couple.
