Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off stump, kept out on the on-side by Agar.
39.5 overs (2 Runs) Banged in short and over off stump, Ashton Agar gets on top of the bounce and pulls it toward mid-wicket. Rohit Sharma there misfields and concedes a couple of runs.
39.4 overs (1 Run) On as hard length, angling in from outside off, Sean Abbott punches it toward cover-point where Rohit Sharma makes a half-stop and the batters scamper through for the single.
39.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, right on the money this time, Sean Abbott blocks it out on the leg side.
39.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Goes wider of the crease again and spills this one down leg, left alone for a wide.
39.2 overs (2 Runs) Bowled from wider of the crease and angling it in, Sean Abbott shuffles and works it away past square leg for a couple of runs.
39.1 overs (0 Run) Good length around middle, angling in, kept out by Sean Abbott.
38.6 overs (0 Run) One review that was for just the bowler's satisfaction. Kuldeep Yadav floats this one up nicely around off turning it in. Ashton Agar leans on looking to block but misses and gets hit on the pads. There is a loud appeal for lbw but it is turned down and he wants the review. Rohit Sharma disagrees at first but then goes for it and Ball Tracking confirms the impact is well outside the line of leg stump.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off stump, Ashton Agar blocks it off the front foot.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Here comes the googly now! Flatter one around off stump, turning in sharply, Ashton Agar goes on the back foot to keep this out.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely floated up on middle and leg and gets it to turn away from the left-hander. Ashton Agar manages to keep it out.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Short and around off, this is pushed off the back foot toward the bowler.
Ashton Agar walks out in the middle.
38.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Kuldeep Yadav comes back on and gets rid of Alex Carey with a gem of a delivery. Kuldeep comes from over the wicket and bowls this one flatter around leg stump. The length is shortened and the ball just turns away sharply off the deck. Alex Carey stays back shaping up to play the sweep but gets caught on the crease and even after he tries to adjust and get some bat on it, the ball goes past the outside edge and into the stumps. Australia in deep trouble now.
37.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, angling across the left-hander, this is sliced down to third man for a run.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length over middle, Alex Carey tries to pull off the back foot but hits it uppishly wide of the man at mid on.
37.4 overs (1 Run) Good length, outside the off stump, Sean Abbott stays back and taps it in front of point for a single.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Pitched up around off, this is hit uppishly as well, well wide of cover-point and for a single down to sweeper cover.
37.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Uppish but safe! Good length angled across the off stump, Alex Carey drives it but off the outer half and past a diving Suryakumar Yadav at cover-point for a boundary. The 200 is now up for Australia.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off stump, Alex Carey defends it off the front foot.
Sean Abbott walks out next in the middle. Hardik Pandya (4-0-20-3) comes back into the attack.
36.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Marcus Stoinis gives his wicket away and he will be highly disappointed with that. Axar Patel fires this one in at 95.5 clicks and onto middle and leg. Stoinis backs away and frees his arms before trying to smoke it over the long on fence. The ball comes off the toe end of the bat and goes toward wide long on. Shubman Gill there runs to his right and takes a good catch. India get a wicket against the run of play here.
36.5 overs (1 Run) Angling into the pads, Alex Carey leans on and works it to wide long on for a run.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter one, angled into the leg stump, Marcus Stoinis stays back and punches it down to long off for a single.
36.3 overs (0 Run) A tad shorter around off, holding in the pitch, Stoinis eases it toward point.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Floated up, a bit round arm and on middle and leg, Marcus Stoinis drives it straight to cover-point.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, angled into middle and leg, Alex Carey backs away and cuts it through cover for a single.
35.6 overs (1 Run) On a length outside off, Alex Carey slices this to third man for a single to end the over.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on pads, Marcus Stoinis tucks this to deep square leg for a single.
35.4 overs (0 Run) On a length around middle, Marcus Stoinis defends this off the front foot towards short cover.
35.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Overpitched around off, Marcus Stoinis drills this down the ground for a boundary towards long on.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller around middle, Marcus Stoinis defends this.
35.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length around middle and angled in. Alex Carey tucks it into the vacant space around mid-wicket for a single.
