India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller around middle, Alex Carey milks this wide of square leg for a single.
29.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, Marcus Stoinis slices this to sweeper cover for a single.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Short in length around pads, Alex Carey nudges this to deep square leg for a single.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller around middle, Alex Carey defends this of the front foot.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller outside off, Marcus Stoinis drives this to long off for a single.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller around off, Marcus Stoinis pushes this to short cover for no run.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around middle, Marcus Stoinis tucks this to square leg for a single.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller around off, Marcus Stoinis punches this to short cover.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and quicker around pads, Alex Carey plays the reverse sweep to backward point for a single.
28.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fuller outside off, Alex Carey leans ahead and sweeps this wide of fine leg fielder for a boundary.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Floated up on a length around off, Marcus Stoinis pushes it down to long off for a single.
Drinks break! The Indian spinners are not letting Australia get away one bit. After a three-wicket blitz by Hardik Pandya, Australia managed to build a steady stand courtesy of David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne but both have now disappeared and the visitors are in a heap of trouble. They need a stand now to take this inning deep and try to get to 250. Also, Marcus Stoinis walks out to bat now.
28.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN IN THE DEEP! Tossed up outside off, Marnus Labuschagne advances down the track and looks to clear the long off fielder but the bat tilts in his hands and the ball has ballooned over the head of Shubman Gill at long off who makes no mistake and collects this with ease. Australia lose half of their side on a score of 138.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller outside off, Marnus Labuschagne gently slices this to the off side for a single.
27.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Innovation gets a boundary after some time for the Aussies. Fuller outside off, Marnus Labuschagne shuffles to his off and scoops this wide of Washington Sundar at short fine leg for a boundary. Sundar puts in a brilliant effort but fails to save the ball reaching the fence.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Alex Carey pushes this wide of Rohit Sharma at short cover for a quick single.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller outside off, Marnus Labuschagne drives this to sweeper cover and rotates the strike.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and quicker on off, Marnus Labuschagne pushes this to point.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Short in length around pads, Alex Carey tucks this wide of short fine leg for a single.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Marnus Labuschagne blocks this out in front of him.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter outside off, Marnus Labuschagne dabs this to short point.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Short in length outside off, Alex Carey pushes this to sweeper cover for a single.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller around pads, Alex Carey pushes this to long on for a comfortable rotation of strike.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, Marnus Labuschagne drills this to long off for a single.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller outside off, Marnus Labuschagne pushes this to cover-point.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Short in length around middle, Alex Carey pushes this straight to the fielder at short mid-wicket.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around pads, Alex Carey tucks this and finds the fielder at short mid-wicket.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller around middle, Alex Carey works this to short mid-wicket.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker and fuller in middle, Marnus Labuschagne pushes this to long on for a single.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up in middle, Alex Carey tucks this to long on for a single.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and off, Alex Carey defends this off the front foot.
