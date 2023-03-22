India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller outside off, Alex Carey drills this to long off for a single as he gets off the mark.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller around middle, Alex Carey pushes this back to the bowler.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Googly first up to Alex Carey, he strides out and looks to defend but gets beaten as the ball hits his pads. Rohit looked interested in going upstairs but the bowler refused.
Alex Carey walks out to bat now.
24.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR AND TAKEN! Kuldeep Yadav gets his man. Leg-spinner on off, David Warner advances down the track to slog this out of the park but the ball holds a bit into the surface and it takes a leading edge towards long off. Hardik Pandya makes no mistake and takes a good running running towards the ball in front of him.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Marnus Labuschagne drills this to long off for a single.
24.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up around middle, Marnus Labuschagne reverse sweeps this to the third man for a couple.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up in middle, Marnus Labuschagne pushes this to long on for a single.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller around middle, Marnus Labuschagne defends this of the front foot.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller around pads, Marnus Labuschagne edges this onto his pads and just falls in the vacant area at short leg.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Full and wide of off, Marnus Labuschagne strides forward and pushes this gently to point.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker at a flatter trajectory on off, Marnus Labuschagne defends this staying in his crease.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, Marnus Labuschagne pushes this back to the bowler.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller around pads, David Warner looks to flick but gets it clipped of his pads for no run.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Short in length on top of middle, Marnus Labuschagne pulls this towards deep square leg for a single.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller around midle, Marnus Labuschagne defends this of the front foot.
22.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up in the air and just over the fence. Tossed up in middle, Marnus Labuschagne slog sweeps this but gets a leading edge that flies just over the fence at deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller with a bit more pace, Marnus Labuschagne guides this to point.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Short in length around off, David Warner smashes this off the back foot to long on for a single.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller around middle, Marnus Labuschagne top edges this in front of the gully.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Short in length on pads, David Warner milks this wide of square leg for a single.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller around middle, David Warner pushes this to square leg for no run.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around pads, David Warner advances down the track and pushes this to short mid-wicket.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller one around middle, David Warner tucks this to short mid-wicket.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Full and wide of off, David Warner pushes this to short cover.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on pads, David Warner tucks this to short fine leg nd takes a single.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker and on a flatter trajectory around middle, David Warner dabs this to point for no run.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted on middle, David Warner gets on his back foot and defends this.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller around middle, David Warner defends this of the front foot.
20.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful stroke for four. Tossed up on off, David Warner walks down the track and lofts this inside out over the fielder at cover for four.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up in middle, Marnus Labuschagne pushes this to long on for a single.
Match Reports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 25.3 overs, Australia are 128/4. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Australia, 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Australia, 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Australia, 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.