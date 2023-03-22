India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) In the air...and, just short!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly flighted outside off, Labuschagne eases it down to long off and rotates the strike.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Drifted in and sliding onto the pads, Marnus Labuschagne fails to get it away.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery around off, tapped away toward cover.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker one on the legs, David Warner goes deep in his crease and works it away 'round the corner for one.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery around off, this is knocked down through mid on for a single.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Drops it short and on the pads, Marnus Labuschagne flicks it off the back foot through mid-wicket for a run.
18.5 overs (1 Run) This is full and on off stump, Warner pushes it down to long off for a single. The 100 is now up for Australia.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter through the air, turning away from the leg stump, David Warner looks to block but misses and gets hit on the pads.
18.3 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running! Tossed up outside off, David Warner strokes it away toward sweeper cover and races back for the second.
18.2 overs (0 Run) A ripper of a delivery from Kuldeep Yadav! Tosses this one up on a length and on off stump, gripping and turning away sharply. David Warner leans on to defend but is beaten past the outside edge and the substitute keeper Ishan Kishan whips off the bails. The bowler and keeper appeal for stumping but the umpire says no and rightly so as the replays confirm Warner had his back leg inside the crease.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up first up and floats it outside off, David Warner looks to drive through cover but mistimes it on the leg side.
17.6 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the stumps, Marnus Labuschagne defends it with soft hands.
17.5 overs (1 Run) A tad short and on the pads, David Warner works it off the back foot past square leg for one.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Pulls the length back and bowls it on middle, Labuschagne punches it down to long on for a run.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Drifted into middle and leg, Labuschagne blocks it out again.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Stump-to-stump bowling, blocked out by Labuschagne.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Bowled on middle, David Warner pushes it through mid on for a single.
Ishan Kishan has replaced KL Rahul behind the wickets as a substitute wicket-keeper for the moment.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and pushed well outside off, Labuschagne plays it with an angled bat toward short third man but can't beat Ravindra Jadeja there.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Good length around middle, angling in, Labuschagne just about defends it out.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Good length again, outside off, Marnus Labuschagne plays it down to short third man.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Good length around the pads, tucked away through mid-wicket for a single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around off, dabbed down to third man for a single.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, angling in from outside off, Marnus Labuschagne looks to pull but is beaten past the inside edge.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Labuschagne drives it down to long off for a single.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker and flatter, turning into the legs, David Warner goes on the back foot and works it past square leg for a run.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Floated up a bit outside off, Labuschagne drives it square of the wicket to deep cover-point for a single.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, at 98 clicks and around off, Labuschagne pushes it toward cover.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter again, angling onto middle, Labuschagne blocks it out.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter one on off stump, Labuschagne looks to drive on the up but gets it nowhere.
Match Reports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the India vs Australia, 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.1 overs, Australia are 107/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia, 2023 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.