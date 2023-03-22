India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (2 Runs) A well-directed short ball on the body. David Warner gets hurried on but manages to pull it away through backward square leg for a couple of runs.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around off, Marnus Labuschagne eases it off the back foot through covers for a single.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Marnus Labuschagne looks for the cover drive but mistimes it completely.
Marnus Labuschagne is the new man in.
14.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! DRAGGED ON! Hardik Pandya with his third wicket inside as many overs and Mitchell Marsh departs as well. Pandya bowls this on a fuller length in that channel around off and invites the drive. Marsh stays put and just reaches out for the cover drive. The feet don't move and the inside edge is found. The ball goes on to castle into the middle stump and Marsh departs 3 runs short of a half-century. Australia firmly pushed back at the moment.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Banged in short and over middle, a comfortable height for the batter and Mitchell Marsh pulls it away behind square leg for a boundary.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Bowled on a good length around off, David Warner waits on the back foot and taps it behind point for a single.
Time for a Drinks break. Australia was well on top for the majority of the first hour or so but the dismissals of Travis Head and Steven Smith have brought India back into this game. This partnership becomes crucial for the visitors if they are to post a big total today. Interesting to see how David Warner bats at an unfamiliar no. 4 position for him.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Floated on the legs, Mitchell Marsh simply works it toward mid-wicket.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Drifted onto middle and leg, Mitchell Marsh plays it with soft hands toward cover.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker one at the stumps, Mitchell Marsh keeps it out on the off side.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off stump, David Warner swings across the line and heaves it to wide long on for a run.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter one around off, Mitchell Marsh eases it away toward sweeper cover for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a fullish delivery around the legs, David Warner pushes it through mid on and rotates the strike.
Ravindra Jadeja replaces Axar Patel.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) Banged in short and over off stump, Mitchell Marsh decides to take it on and goes for the pull. Marsh pulls it away in between deep mid-wicket and long on but without much timing. Mohammed Siraj tries to run to his right from long on and get there but doesn't and the batters get a couple of runs.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish length around off and angling across, David Warner pushes it off the outside edge and through backward point for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length around leg, David Warner gets cramped for room as he tucks it toward mid-wicket.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Pitches this one up as well, on the off stump, David Warner strokes it toward mid off.
David Warner walks out next in the middle.
12.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Hardik Pandya strikes once again and Australia are now two down. This is pitched up in that channel around off and it is a scrambled-seam delivery. Steven Smith looks for the expansive cover drive and gets on the front foot to do so. Smith gets a big outside edge that carries through to the keeper and KL Rahul grabs it easily. Smith departs cheaply and Pandya has got India right back in.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Hard length around off, Steven Smith punches it out in front of cover.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Full and straight, blocked out.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) Drops it short and outside off, Mitchell Marsh rocks back and cuts it away hard toward deep point. Mohammed Siraj runs around to his left from deep cover and saves a couple of runs but the replays show that Siraj's heel clipped the boundary rope as he was getting up and it will be a boundary. 2000 runs in ODIs for Mitchell Marsh!
11.4 overs (0 Run) This is speared in on the stumps, Marsh defends it out.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Brilliant fielding by Virat Kohli and for the second time in this game, he saves a certain boundary. Fraction shorter on off stump, crunched off the back foot by Mitchell Marsh to the left of short extra cover where Kohli makes the stop.
11.2 overs (0 Run) This is fired in a bit onto off and middle, Mitchell Marsh makes a solid block off the front foot.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Floated up around off, Mitchell Marsh drives it on the up through the cover region and picks up a couple of runs.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off, Steven Smith goes back and pushes it out on the off side.
Steven Smith walks out at no. 3.
10.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! This time Hardik Pandya gets his man and Australia lose their first wicket. This is banged in short and wide by Pandya. Head goes chasing after it but doesn't move his feet. Travis Head slashes it away aerially wide of the man at third man. Kuldeep Yadav there runs to his left and takes a really sharp catch tumbling down. Head departs after getting a solid start.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) Deliberately played in the air! Good length around off, the pace is taken off and Travis Head looks to loft it over mid off. The ball goes off the toe end but clears mid off and they get a couple of runs.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off, Travis Head hangs back and nudges it down toward backward point.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Valiant effort from Shubman Gill in the deep but he puts down the catch! Hardik Pandya bangs it in short over leg stump, Travis Head pulls it flat and hard toward deep mid-wicket. Gill runs in from deep square leg and dives forward, getting both hands on it but fumbles and the ball goes through for a boundary as well.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a good-length ball around the top of off. Mitchell Marsh stands tall and eases it through the point region for a single.
