India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
India's skipper, Rohit Sharma says that they were thinking of fielding first and there might be help for the spinners in the heat and they can maximise the conditions. Adds that it is an important game and deciders are always an interesting game and hopefully they can put their best foot forward. Mentions that Australia is a great team and the depth of the side is tested against such quality side. Informs that they are playing with the same team and it is important to give a bit of a run to the players.
Steven Smith, the captain of Australia says they will bat first as the track looks like dry and it is really hot ao they are looking to post a total. He adds that the series has been fun but this is a crunch gane so it will be fun. He also adds that the team combination is different as David Warner and Ashton Agar come in for Cameron Green who isn't feeling well and Nathan Ellis.
Australia (Playing XI) - Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (C), David Warner (In for Cameron Green), Alex Carey (WK), Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar (In for Nathan Ellis), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, and Adam Zampa.
India (Unchanged Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.
TOSS - The two captains are out in the middle and the flip of the coin lands in favor of Australia. They have elected to BAT first.
PITCH REPORT - Sanjay Manjrekar is pitchside and says it is short on one side of the wicket and the straignt boundary is 75 meters. Ajit Agarkar joins him and says that the series has produced generally low scores and there is an even covering of grass but there is some roughness as well. Adds that it might be two-paced in the first innings but will get better for batting as the game goes on.
Australia on the contrary would be buzzing ahead of this game after their brilliant display with the bat, the ball as well as in the field in the last game as they won the second ODI without breaking a sweat. Mitchell Marsh has been sesational in both the ODIs so far and the rate at which he has scored has blown away the Indian bowlers. Mitchell Starc has been impressive as well as he has not let any breathing apace for the Indian batters who have had no answers against him so far. Can the Aussies keep the party going and seal a 2-1 comeback victory over the might Indians? Or will the home side make adjustments and reign supreme? We shall find out. Toss and team news coming up in a bit.
India started off sensationally with a five-wicket victory over the Aussies but the visitors bounced back and in some style as they smashed the hosts in the second ODI by a margin of ten-wickets. The top order woes have been haunting India since long and it can be seen in this series as well. The trouble that the Indian stalwarts have against the left-arm seamer has been well exploited by the likes of Mitchell Starc. If India are to win this series then their top order needs to fire and give the middle order some security from the new ball.
Hello and a very warm welcome to everyone tuning in. We are all set for a thrilling finale to this third and final game of three-match ODI series between India and Australia. MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will be the host for this game. The game promises to be a box-office hit and let's see who clinches the final game and that beautiful silverware that comes with it.
... MATCH DAY ...
