India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back a bit and outside off, Mitchell Starc lets it go to the keeper.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Overpitched and on off, Mitchell Marsh drives it straight towards mid off.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Pitched up, on middle and leg, shaping in, Mitchell Marsh tries to flick it away, but misses and gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal for LBW, but turned down.
9.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Shot of the match so far! Shardul Thakur serves this full again and on middle, Mitchell Marsh stays there and shows the full face of the bat to launch it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Goes a bit fuller and on off, Mitchell Marsh pushes it towards short covers.
9.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off, Steven Smith taps it to the off side for a quick single.
Shardul Thakur comes into the attack now.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Full again and outside off, shaping away this time, Mitchell Marsh throws his bat it, but fails to reach it.
8.5 overs (0 Run) This is touch fuller and on middle, nips back in sharply, Mitchell Marsh gets cramped but does well to keep it out to the leg side.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and outside off, Mitchell Marsh offers no shot at it.
8.3 overs (0 Run) This is pitched up, on middle, Mitchell Marsh pushes it towards mid off.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Hardik Pandya loses his line and bowls this full, but down the leg side, Mitchell Starc leaves it alone and KL Rahul once again dives to his left to stop it.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and outside off, Steven Smith chops it out towards third man for a single.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant shot! Hardik Pandya serves this full and outside off, Steven Smith watches it through and drives it sweetly through covers for a boundary. 50 up for Australia!
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powered away! Mohammed Siraj serves this on a good length and outside off, Mitchell Marsh stays there and slaps it between extra covers and mid off for another boundary.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller and on off, Mitchell Marsh defends it to the off side.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A lucky boundary! Mohammed Siraj bangs in a sharp bouncer, on middle, Mitchell Marsh gets hurried as he tries to pull it away, and the ball goes off the top edge over the short fine leg fielder for a boundary.
7.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle, angling in, Mitchell Marsh keeps it out towards the bowler.
7.2 overs (1 Run) This is on a hard length and around leg, Steven Smith nudges it towards deep square leg for a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, Steven Smith tucks it towards mid-wicket.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller one and on off, Mitchell Marsh pushes it towards extra covers.
6.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Hardik Pandya lands this on hard length and on the sixth stump line, shaping away, Mitchell Marsh plays inside the line of it as the ball goes towards the keeper.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and around off, Mitchell Starc leaves it alone.
6.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Mitchell Starc blocks it out onto the pitch.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Good bowling! This is full again and on off, nips in too, Mitchell Marsh goes for the big booming drive, but misses as the ball goes past the stumps.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A streaky boundary! Hardik Pandya starts with a full delivery, on off, Mitchell Marsh goes for the drive on the off side, but gets an inside edge towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
Hardik Pandya brings himself into the attack now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Steven Smith keeps it out to the off side.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on middle, Steven Smith goes for the pull shot, but misses and gets hit high on his body as this is not that short.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Overpitched and on off, Steven Smith drills it towards mid off.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Sharp bouncer! Mohammed Siraj steams in and bangs this onto the pitch, on middle, Steven Smith gets a bit surprised by it and misses his pull shot.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back a bit, on middle, Steven Smith knocks it towards mid on.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Classic Smith! Mohammed Siraj serves this full and on off, Steven Smith gets his front foot near the ball and drives it firmly through extra covers for a boundary.
