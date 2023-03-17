India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are back for the chase!
... THE RUN CHASE ...
Right then, Australia have posted the lowest first-innings ODI total at the Wankhede since 2001, and they will have to bowl their skins out to defend this one. There is something in the pitch for the bowlers but as the sun starts to go down, it might ease out for the batters. India will be confident enough and with the depth in their batting, there should not be much trouble barring an extraordinary collapse in gunning this total down. Let's see how the chase unfolds.
Mohammad Shami is up for a quick chat. He says that there is a lot of hard work involved and it is all about rhythm while bowling and it all looks good when it comes off. Adds that there is always bounce at this wicket and there are plenty of runs as well but the bowlers bowled really well. On setting up Cameron Green, he says that he just asked Hardik Pandya for one slip and it came off. Mentions that he was happy to sit back after those wickets and that allowed the other bowlers to get into that rhythm and bolster their confidence. Adds that they have restricted Australia to a low score but yes, the opposition pacers should get some purchase as well.
India got the start that they wanted getting rid of Travis Head early in the innings, but then struggled a bit and allowed the visitors to get on top of the game. When Mitchell Starc was batting, the hosts looked a bit clueless, but Ravindra Jadeja provided them with that crucial breakthrough and after that it was all India. Hardik Pandya was brilliant with his captaincy and all decision woked out in the favour of the hosts. Although, Shubman Gill dropped a couple of catches, but that did not effect that much and he also revived himselft by taking two great catches in the end. Mohammad Shami looked in great rhythm and was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets while Mohammed Siraj picked up three as well. Ravindra Jadeja contributed with two scalps and Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav also chipped in with one each.
Australia will be really disappointed with their performance with the blade. The pitch looked like a batting paradise with little help for the bowlers, but Travis Head could not take advantage of it and headed towards the hut early. After that Steven Smith and Mitchell Marsh built up a good partnership with the latter being the aggressor. They relied mostly on boundaries which once more indicated how good the wicket was, but Smith got out playing a poor shot after adding 72 runs with Marsh. That did not affect Marsh as he notched up his fifty and changed his gears and smashed it all around the park. He and Marnus Labuschagne steadied the ship for the Aussies for a bit, but Marsh got out on 81 and Marnus followed him soon after. Just like in the Test series, this started an unbelievable collapse as they went from 129-3 to 188 all out. Only Josh Inglis contributed with some runs in the middle order. They will need to erase this from their memories quickly and come out with a positive mindset to defend this low total.
A special performance from India! They have managed to restrict Australia to 188 runs which shows how good the hosts were with ball and that too on a batting deck. It was a great overall effort from them while Australia suffered another huge collapse and they look stunned about how things panned out here.
35.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Done and dusted, Australia have been bundled out inside 36 overs! Mohammed Siraj bowls it on a good length around off, just a hint of away movement. Adam Zampa stays back and looks to play at it but gets a faint outside edge and KL Rahul behind the sticks takes the simplest of catches. Siraj gets his third wicket and Australia finish with 188 runs on the board!
35.3 overs (0 Run) Bowls a yorker now on middle, angling in, Adam Zampa does well to get his bat down in time and keep it out.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Keeps it full and outside off, Adam Zampa looks to drive it through covers but misses.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Pitched up in that channel around off, Adam Zampa tries to stay back and get a bat on it but is well beaten.
Match Reports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the India vs Australia, 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 35.4 overs, Australia are 188. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia, 2023 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.