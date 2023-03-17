India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (0 Run) Full again and on middle, Marcus Stoinis blocks it down the pitch.
29.5 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller this time, on middle and leg, Marcus Stoinis defends it off the inner half to the leg side.
29.4 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Shubman Gill drops a sitter here and gives a life to Marcus Stoinis. Shami lands this on a hard length and around off, shaping away, Marcus Stoinis tries to play at it away from the body, but gets a thick outside edge towards first slip where Shubman Gill flies to his left, but fails to grab it.
Marcus Stoinis walks out to bat now.
29.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Mohammad Shami strikes again as the off pole goes for a walk. This is a dream dismissal for a right-arm pacer and Cameron Green just stands there in disbelief. Shami serves this full and on off, nips away a shy bit, Cameron Green tries to block it out, but plays down the wrong line and gets beaten by the movement as the ball goes through to shatter the off pole. Australia six down now!
29.2 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller and outside off, Cameron Green goes for the drive on the up, but gets beaten on the outside edge.
29.1 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and outside off, Cameron Green tries to push it away, but misses.
Drinks! India will be the happier side at the moment as on such a good batting track they have managed to pick up 5 wickets inside 30 overs. Australia though are going at exactly 6 runs per over and have enough firepower to post a big total. They need Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell to form a partnership and allow themselves enough time to let loose. An exciting phase of play awaits.
28.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over as this short delivery it cut towards deep point by Green.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker, short and around off, Cameron Green makes room to cut it, but gets beaten by the pace.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Angles this one into the batter, on leg, Glenn Maxwell works it off the inner half through square leg for a run.
28.3 overs (2 Runs) Flatter, full and on off, Glenn Maxwell drives it through covers for a couple of runs,.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, short and on middle, Glenn Maxwell moves back and keeps it out to the leg side.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Cameron Green drives it towards long off for a single.
27.6 overs (0 Run) BEAUTY! Mohammad Shami bowls this on a hard length and on off, shaping away, Glenn Maxwell tries to poke at it, but gets beaten on the outside edge. End of an eventful over!
Glenn Maxwell comes in next.
27.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! DRAGGED ON! Mohammad Shami strikes this time! No need of a review and Josh Inglis fails to make much impact. Shami lands this on a good length and just around off, Josh Inglis stays in his crease and tries to cut it away from his body, but gets an inside edge and the ball goes onot shatter the stumps. Australia lose half their side now.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Close but not close enough! Mohammad Shami serves it on a good length outside off and gets the ball to nip away late off the deck. Josh Inglis throws his hands at it but seems to have got beaten pasgt the outside edge. KL Rahul though pouches the ball and thinks there is a faint edge on it. Hardik Pandya does review it but UltraEdge confirms that the deviation wasn't off the outside edge and Inglis lives on.
27.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Josh Inglis goes big now! Mohammad Shami lands this short and on middle, Josh Inglis swivels and pulls it over the deep square leg fence for a biggie.
27.2 overs (2 Runs) Good effort in the deep! This is full again and outside off, Josh Inglis slices it wide of deep point where Suryakumar Yadav covers his ground to the left and dives in to keep it in. He realises that his momentum is taking him into the ropes, but pushes the ball back in time as Kuldeep Yadav is there to pick it up and throws it back in. Two runs taken! The umpires want to check the boundary, but after a few replays decides that it is not a boundary.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller one and outside off, Josh Inglis goes for the drive on the up, but gets beaten on the outside edge.
Mohammad Shami (3-0-9-0) is back on.
26.6 overs (2 Runs) Shortish and on middle, turning in, Cameron Green moves back and punches it wide of sweeper covers for a couple of runs.
26.5 overs (0 Run) A googly now, on middle, Cameron Green defends it on the front foot.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter, full and on middle, Josh Inglis reverse-sweeps it again and finds the gap through cover-point for a run.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Josh Inglis reverse-sweeps it towards backward point.
26.2 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, full and on middle, Josh Inglis paddle-sweeps it towards fine leg for a brace.
26.1 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! A tough chance though! This is flighted, full and on off, turning away a bit, Cameron Green goes for the drive on the up, but gets an outside edge wide of first slip where Shubman Gill tries to grab it with his outstreched right hand, but fails to do so. A single is taken.
25.6 overs (2 Runs) Slightly shorter and outside off, Josh Inglis moves back and punches it wide of covers as Shardul Thakur from sweeper covers runs to his left to mop it up. Two runs taken!
25.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Cameron Green drives it towards long off for a run.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Darts this one full and on leg, Josh Inglis drills it towards long on for a single.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on off, Josh Inglis drives it towards cover-point. Three dots in a row now!
25.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker, short and on middle, Josh Inglis pushes it back to the bowler again.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter, full and on off, turning away, Josh Inglis knocks it back to the left of the bowler.
Match Reports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the India vs Australia, 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 30.1 overs, Australia are 174/6. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia, 2023 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.