India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on off, Cameron Green defends it towards short covers.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter, short and on leg, Josh Inglis nudges it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on leg, Cameron Green drives it towards long on for another run.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, on middle, turning in, Cameron Green watches it through and keeps it out to the off side.
24.2 overs (2 Runs) Shorter in length and on leg, turning in, Cameron Green moves back and flicks it towards deep square leg and comes back for the second.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Cameron Green blocks it wide of short covers.
23.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Innovative and effective! This is flatter, full and around off, Josh Inglis goes down and reverse-sweeps it towards the vacant thrid man fence for a boundary.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, Josh Inglis punches it towards point.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on off, Cameron Green drives it towards long off for one.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on off, Cameron Green knocks it towards short covers.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Josh Inglis pushes it covers for a run.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Cameron Green cuts it past point for a single.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Ripper! This is slower through the air, on off, turning in sharply, Josh Inglis moves back to cut it away, but gets beaten and the ball just misses the stumps.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on leg, Cameron Green eases it towards long on for a single and gets off the mark.
Cameron Green is in at number 6.
22.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A stunning catch from Jadeja to get rid of Marnus Labuschagne. Kuldeep Yadav lands this short and around leg, Marnus Labuschagne makes some room and tries to cut it away, but only manages to slice it in the air wide of backward point where Ravindra Jadeja judges it well and puts in a spectacular dive to his right to take stunning catch just above the ground. Australia four down now!
22.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on leg, Marnus Labuschagne advances down the track and drives it straight towards mid off.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Floated and around leg, Josh Inglis uses his feet, makes it a full toss and drills it towards long on for a single.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on off, Josh Inglis drives it firmly, but straight to short covers.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter, full and on off, Josh Inglis knocks it to the left of point for one more.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Short again and outside off, Marnus Labuschagne moves back and cuts it towards deep point for another run.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Goes short and around off, Josh Inglis punches it off the back foot through covers for one.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on off, Marnus Labuschagne goes down and sweeps it wide of deep mid-wicket for just a run.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker, short and on off, Marnus Labuschagne opens the face of his bat and steers it straight to backward point.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Josh Inglis drives it through covers for a single.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Josh Inglis goes down and paddles it through backward square leg for a one.
20.5 overs (1 Run) A googly now, on off, turning away, Marnus Labuschagne looks to flick it away, but gets a slight leading edge towards mid off.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Gives this one some air again, on off, Marnus Labuschagne uses his feet and works it to the right of the bowler where Kuldeep Yadav dives to that side to stop it.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted, shortish and on off, turning away, Josh Inglis guides it through cover-point for a run and gets off the mark.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Marnus Labuschagne tucks it through square leg for a single.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Marnus Labuschagne taps it towards short covers.
Match Reports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the India vs Australia, 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 25.3 overs, Australia are 151/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia, 2023 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.