India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) Excellent fielding! Flatter one around off, Mitchell Marsh quickly gets onto the back foot and cuts it behind point. Ravindra Jadeja from inside the inner ring hunts it down and keeps it down to a couple of runs.
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Enough power on it! Tossed up on middle and leg, turning in. Mitchell Marsh swings through the line of the ball and the ball goes off the inner half, well over the long on fence for a biggie.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too easy! Dragged down around off, Mitchell Marsh has all the time in the 2wworld to rock back and cut it through cover-point for yet another boundary.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Floated up around off, Labuschagne leans on and knocks it down to long on for a single.
17.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Full and angled into middle and leg, Mitchell Marsh gets the front leg out of the way and clobbers it way over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. That is also Marsh's 50th maximum in ODIs.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around off, Mitchell Marsh rocks back to cut but ends up chopping it in front of point.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off, Labuschagne drives it through wide mid off for one.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Pushed through on middle, Labuschagne looks to flick but the ball grips and goes off the leading edge onto the off side.
17.2 overs (1 Run) A tad shorter on off stump, this is punched off the back foot down to long off for a single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter one at the stumps, Mitchell Marsh stays back and defends it out.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery around off, Mitchell Marsh reaches forward and strokes it through extra cover for one.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, kept out.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft touch now from Mitchell Marsh. This is floated up on leg stump, Marsh gets a stride forward and paddles it down to fine leg for a boundary. The 100 is also up for Australia.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a way to get to FIFTY by Mitchell Marsh. This is dropped short around off, Marsh goes back and across to hammer it through the cover region for a boundary. He will now look to convert this into a big one.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter trajectory, a bit fuller and at the stumps, Mitchell Marsh goes back to defend.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off with a floater, on a nagging length and around off, Mitchell Marsh goes on the back foot and keeps it out.
Spin from both ends as Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack now
15.6 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter outside off, this is cut away off the back foot behind point for a run. Marsh moves to 49 now.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Around off stump, Marsh pushes it toward cover.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off stump, kept out by Marsh.
15.3 overs (1 Run) On off stump, Labuschagne drives it down to long off and rotates the strike.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Bowls it flatter around middle, this is pushed through mid on for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish length at the stumps, Mitchell Marsh rocks back and punches it to the right of the bowler who makes a good stop.
