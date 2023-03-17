India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Good length around middle, nudged away through mid-wicket for a run.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Good length around the top of off, Mitchell Marsh gets a bit squared up and edges it down toward backward point.
14.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up, up and all the way! Banged in a bit short and at over the off pole, Mitchell Marsh picks it up and launches it high in the air and the ball clears the mid-wicket fence.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Good length, angling onto middle, Labuschagne pushes it wide of the man at mid on and picks up a quick single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on the pads, pushed away to mid-wicket.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Hard length around off, seaming away a touch off the deck. Labuschagne plays it down with soft hands toward backward point.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Pushed through on middle, Mitchell Marsh defends it off the front foot.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Drags the length back and bowls it around off, pushed out to cover.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off, Mitchell Marsh looks for the reverse sweep but misses and wears it on the pads.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Around off, Mitchell Marsh looks to push at it but the ball grips and turns past the outside edge quite sharply.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Floated up on middle, Labuschagne pushes it down to long on for a single.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A loosener to start with from Jadeja as he bowls it full and outside off. Marnus Labuschagne just leans on and creams it through the cover region for a boundary.
We will see spin for the first time as Ravindra Jadeja is ready to bowl now.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Good length, closer to the off stump this time and just shaping away a touch. Mitchell Marsh has a poke at it but gets beaten past the outside edge.
12.5 overs (1 Run) An inswinger this time, on middle and leg, Marnus Labuschagne works it down to fine leg for a single and opens his account.
12.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, bit wide of the off stump and swinging away, Marnus Labuschagne watchfully leaves it alone.
Drinks! Australia were going good after losing an early wicket with both Mitchell Marsh and Steven Smith scoring runs freely. However, Hardik Pandya provided the breakthrough for the hosts and they will feel this might be the opening to put pressure on the Aussies.
12.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! A poor, poor shot from Steven Smith and he won't be happy with that. Shortish length from Hardik Pandya, well outside off and shaping away as well. Smith goes after it but doesn't go for the hard cut shot and instead tries to play it delicately. The outside edge is taken and KL Rahul springs to his right to take a terrific catch. Smith departs and Australia lose a wicket against the run of play.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Hard length over middle, Marsh nudges it past square leg and picks up a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Good length outside off and shaping away nicely, left alone by Mitchell Marsh.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Keeps it a bit full and straight, Steven Smith solidly blocks it out.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Fullish length, swinging in from around middle. Steven Smith looks to clip it away but falls over a bit and gets a blow on the pads. There is a huge appeal for lbw and this time the finger is raised. Steven Smith has a word with Mitchell Marsh and opts for the review. UltraEdge is checked and there is a big spike as the ball passes the bat and Smith stays on. The on-field decision is overturned.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sublime timing and that has rocketed to the fence. Fraction short and wide, Steven Smith waits for it and just slaps it through point for a boundary.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Half an appeal for lbw but it seemed a bit too high. On a good length around off and just nipping back in a touch. Mitchell Marsh gets caught on the crease and the ball thuds into the pads before rolling toward backward point. They scamper through for a leg bye.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on the pads, this is whipped away flat and toward deep backward square leg for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish length angled into middle, Steven Smith blocks it out from inside his crease.
10.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Effortlessly done! Poor bowling though from Hardik Pandya as he serves a half-volley on the pads. Marsh whips it off his legs and sends it sailing over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Almost gets chopped on! Back of a length, shaping away from around off, Mitchell Marsh pushes at it off the back foot and gets an inside edge. The ball goes past the stumps and down to fine leg as the batters pick up a couple of runs.
10.4 overs (0 Run) On a hard length outside off and swinging away, Mitchell Marsh lets it through to the keeper.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) TWO LEG BYES! Length ball, angling on the pads, Mitchell Marsh misses the flick and gets it off the pads toward the vacant mid-wicket region. The batters push hard for two and get it with ease.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Good length, wide of the off stump, steered down to third man for an easy single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls it back of a length and on the fifth stump line, Steven Smith hangs deep and just eases it toward backward point.
