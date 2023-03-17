India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
4.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
4.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Steven Smith steers it towards point.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Mohammad Shami lands this short and outside off, Steven Smith stays there and cuts it well past point for a boundary.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Mohammad Shami strays off his line again and lands this on a length, but way down the leg side, swinging further in again, Steven Smith leaves it alone, and KL Rahul behind the stumps dives to his left to make a good stop.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Mohammad Shami bowls this on a hard length and on leg, shaping further in, Steven Smith misses his flick and the ball goes off his pads towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Length again and on middle, Steven Smith blocks it back to the bowler.
4.1 overs (0 Run) This is on good length and on middle, Steven Smith works it off the inner half towards mid-wicket.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Mohammed Siraj serves this full and on off, Mitchell Marsh stays in his crease again and lofts it over mid off for a boundary. He is starting to get back into his groove.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! Mohammed Siraj bowls this on a good length and on off, Mitchell Marsh waits for it and smacks it from the middle of the bat through covers for a boundary.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller and around off, Mitchell Marsh drives it on the up and on the bounce towards short covers.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Short of length and outside off, Mitchell Marsh guides it towards point.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not a convincing shot, but Marsh gets the desired result. This is full and outaide off, Mitchell Starc slices it over point and it has just enough power to run towards the fence for four runs.
3.1 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and around off, Mitchell Starc keeps it out towards point.
2.6 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle, Steven Smith blocks it down the pitch.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and outside off, Steven Smith is a bit early into his cut shot, and the ball goes under his bat towards the keeper.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Mohammad Shami lands this on a hard length and around middle, nips away, Steven Smith gets squared up and the ball hits him on the thigh pads.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and outside off, Steven Smith lets it go to the keeper.
2.2 overs (0 Run) This is pitched up, on middle, Steven Smith tucks it towards mid on.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Mohammad Shami bowls this on a hard length, but down the leg side, Steven Smith leaves it alone. Wided.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller one and on middle, shaping in, Mitchell Marsh tries to work it away, but gets an inside edge onto his pads as the ball rolls to the leg side, Smith calls for the run, and Marsh is a bit late to react as he did not know where the ball is, but KL Rahul is also late to come to the ball and the batters complete the run.
Steven Smith walks out to bat at number 3.
1.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! DRAGGED ON! Mohammed Siraj draws first blood! Travis Head goes back to the hut for a low score. Mohammed Siraj serves this on a hard length and just outside off, Travis Head takes a couple of steps to cut the swing, and tries to punch it away, but only manages to get an inside edge back onto the stumps. Siraj provdides an early breakthrough once again for India.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Good comeback from Siraj! He bowls this short of a length and outside off, gets some extra bounce, Travis Head goes for the cut away from the body again, but gets beaten on the outside edge.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The first boundary of the match comes from the bat of Head! Mohammed Siraj lands this short and well outside off, Travis Head accepts the widht and punches it through cover-point for a boundary.
1.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and around leg, shaping in, Travis Head nudges it straight to square leg.
1.2 overs (0 Run) This is short of a length and outside off, angling away, Travis Head slashes hard at it, but misses it completely.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Mohammed Siraj begins with a back-of-a-length delivery, outside off, Travis Head mistimes his cut towards point.
Mohammed Siraj to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Goes fuller this time, on middle, shaping away, Mitchell Starc is early into his drive and plays it a bit uppishly towards mid off. Only one run from the first over then.
0.5 over (0 Run) Mohammad Shami lands this on a hard length and on middle, nips away a bit, Mitchell Marsh tries to play at it, but gets squared up and the ball goes off the leading edge towards point.
0.4 over (1 Run) Travis Head and Australia are finally underway! This is touch fuller and on off, Travis Head pushes it in front of covers and scampers across for a quick single.
0.3 over (0 Run) BEAUTY! Mohammad Shami bangs this onto the pitch, on off, skids off with extra bounce, Travis Head tries to poke at it, but gets beaten on the outside edge. Three dots in a row now.
0.2 over (0 Run) On a length and around off, Travis Head opens the face of his bat and steers it towards point.
0.1 over (0 Run) Mohammad Shami starts with a good-length delivery, on middle, angling in, Travis Head knocks it towards mid on.
Done with the pre-game formalities and now it is time for the play to begin! The umpires are out in the middle as the Indian players can be seen in a huddle. The Australian opening pair of Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head also make their way out to the middle. Mohammad Shami has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
We are minutes away from the start of the game but first, the officials and players of both teams walk out for their respective national anthems. It will be the national anthem of Australia first, followed by the Indian national anthem.
Mitchell Marsh is up for a quick chat. He says that it is always a pleasure to come back to India. Mentions that it is going to be a ripper of a series as the top two teams are going against each other. Adds that he is playing as a pure batter and is still two weeks away from bowling. Tells that he did not look at the pitch, but feels it will play out good.
Australia's skipper, Steven Smith says that they weren't really sure about what they would have done so it is a good toss to lose. Adds that they will try and get used to the conditions as much as possible and try a few different combinations keeping the World Cup in mind. Mentions that they played some really good cricket in the backend of the Test series and hopes that they continue the form. Informs that Alex Carey is sick and Josh Inglis replaces him and Mitchell Marsh comes into the team.
Hardik Pandya, the captain of India says that they will bowl first. Adds that the wicket looks good and the dew might be a factor later. Tells that they have been batting well in the first innings and want to test themselves to chase down the total. Mentions that he had got some time off to prepare and work on his skills. Says that this series is important for them to prepare for the World Cup. Informs that they have gone with four pacers including himself and Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja are their two spinners for this game.
Australia (Playing XI) - Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (WK), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, and Adam Zampa.
India (Playing XI) - Ishan Kishan (WK), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammad Shami.
TOSS - The two captains are out in the middle and it is Steven Smith who calls it incorrectly. India have opted to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Murali Kartik is pitchside. He says that the dimensions to the square of the wicket are around 62-63 meters and down the ground, it is about 70 meters. Ajit Agarkar joins him and says that there is an even covering of grass and the pitch will play well, there will be a bit of bounce and not much dew. Kartik says that in recent times teams chasing have won but all in all it is a belter of a pitch.
India, on the other hand, are a formidable side in their own backyard. Rohit Sharma will not be available for this game, but Shubman Gill will look to continue his sublime form. KL Rahul is part of the squad and it will be interesting to see whether he plays or the home side goes with Ishan Kishan. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya will be crucial in the middle order while Shardul Thakur gives them a nice balance with both bat and ball. They will want to maintain their good home record and start this series with a victory. Stay tuned for toss and other updates.
Steven Smith will be back in the skipper's role for the Aussies in ODIs as Pat Cummins misses out on the white-ball series as well. Australia have a long list of all-rounders in the squad that will add depth to the batting order and variety in the bowling attack. Their top order also looks in good shape while the addition of Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh makes them even stronger. Mitchell Starc will lead their bowling attack here as well alongside Sean Abbott, while Adam Zampa comes in to take responsibility for their spin department. They look like a solid team on paper and will be tough to beat for the hosts.
Hello and a warm welcome folks! India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-1 series result in the Tests and also qualified for the WTC final. Now, both teams are set to face off in a 3-match ODI series with the first game being played at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Both teams are on a winning run and will look to continue that. Australia have won 9 of their last 10 matches while India have lost only 2 of their last 10 ODIs. As both teams look evenly matched, we can expect a thrilling contest.
... MATCH DAY ...
