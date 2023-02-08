The wait is almost almost over as India and Australia will square for the 2023 Border Gavaskar Trophy, starting with the first Test from February 9 in Nagpur. India skipper Rohit Sharma chose to keep suspense over his preferred batting and bowling line-ups in the series-opener. While there are enough indications that the management will not drop out-of-form batter KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubhman Gill will have to fight it out for a place in the playing XI. Australia, on the other hand, will be without the services of star all-rounder Cameron Green and pacer Josh Hazlewood.

When will the India vs Australia, 1st Test match be played?

The India vs Australia, 1st Test match will be played from Thursday, February 9.

Where will the India vs Australia, 1st Test match be played?

The India vs Australia, 1st Test match will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

What time will the India vs Australia, 1st Test match start?

The India vs Australia, 1st Test match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Australia, 1st Test match?

The India vs Australia, 1st Test match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Australia, 1st Test match?

The India vs Australia, 1st Test match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

