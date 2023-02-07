Should selection be made purely on the basis of form or the traditional record? The dilemma over India's opening combination has got many fans and pundits wondering as to who should open between Shubman Gill and KL Rahul alongside Rohit Sharma. While Rahul has been opening in Tests with Rohit for a while now, Gill is arguably the most in-form batter in the team at the moment. As far as Harbhajan Singh is concerned, it's Gill who should take the top spot alongside Rohit and not Rahul.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan Singh put Gill above Rahul in the pecking order, suggesting the young opener's form is ‘on another level'. It's KL Rahul's stats (across formats) that doesn't instill much confidence in Harbhajan despite him being a ‘top batter'.

"The opening partnership is the most important thing. Openers set the tone in any series. According to me, India's openers in the Australia series should be Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. The form he is in, Gill is on another level. Even though KL Rahul is a top player, his stats (across all formats in 2022) are not favouring him at the moment. Whereas Gill is in the form of his life. He has shattered multiple records in recent months," Harbhajan said.

Harbhajan also feels if India are to win the Test series against Australia, Shubman Gill should be paired with Rohit as an opener.

“If Team India wants to win this Test series, then Shubman Gill should open with Rohit Sharma,” Harbhajan asserted.

Sponsored by Vuukle

"After scoring so many runs, I think he deserves to be in the Indian playing XI not for just one game. I think India should stick with Shubman Gill throughout the series. If he plays in the form and confidence that he is in, Gill will score plenty of runs for India. So I hope he gets to play," the Turbanator explained.

Featured Video Of The Day

Never Be Satisfied, Stay Hungry: Sania Mirza To Gen Next