During his tenure as captain of the Indian Test team, Virat Kohli led the side to series wins in Australia, a feat which his former counterparts had to failed to achieve. Not only that, but the team also reached the final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2021. During his time at the helm, India developed an aggressive brand of cricket, and were at times unplayable, especially on home soil. Rohit Sharma, who replace Kohli as India's all-format captain in 2022, credited the 34-year-old for improvement in his leadership skills.

Rohit's comments came after India hammered Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test in Nagpur on Saturday.

"When I was playing as a player, Virat was captaining then. I noticed one thing that, no matter if we don't get a wicket, but that pressure has to be there so that the opposition makes a mistake. That is something I learned when Virat was captaining and these guys were bowling. That is what I try to do now, apply that pressure, don't expect wicket every ball, just keep putting the ball in the right areas. Let the pitch help you," Rohit said at the post-match press conference.

In the first Test, spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja eviscerated Australia in just over two hours to hand India a crushing innings-and-132-run victory Saturday inside three days.

The hosts took a commanding first-innings lead of 223 in Nagpur, then skittled out Australia for 91 in an extended second session to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

