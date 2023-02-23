The debate around KL Rahul has been dominating headlines in the recent past as the India opener failed to perform well in the first two Test encounters against Australia. Several ex-cricketers have already asked for Rahul to be replaced by the in-form Shubman Gill and the lack of a “vice-captain” in the latest team announcement has once again prompted rumours around a possible change in the lineup. Former Tamil Nadu player Sunil Subramaniam, who was India's manager and a part of Ravi Shastri's think-tank in the 2018 series, weighed in on the subject and said that there are several options in front of the team management at present with youngsters like Gill and Prithvi Shaw performing brilliantly off late.

In 2018, Rahul was going through a similar run against England but was able to make a comeback with a brilliant century. However, the ex-India team manager believes that the situation has changed.

"You should realize that Rahul, at that stage, was a youngster...but now it's significantly different," he told The Times of India. "There are players like Shubman who are just not knocking, but banging on the door. And then there's Prithvi Shaw as well. How long can you ignore legitimate claims?” he added.

India head coach Rahul Dravid had earlier said that the team management will continue to back 'talented players' and insisted that the Karnataka batter needs to 'trust his process'.

In a chat with the broadcaster Star Sports after the conclusion of the second Test in New Delhi, Dravid called Rahul 'one of the most successful overseas openers' that India have had.

"I think he needs to trust his processes. This is just a phase, he has been one of our most successful overseas openers. He's got hundreds in South Africa and England, we'll continue to back him. I believe he has the quality and class to come out of this. It is great working with this unit, managing formats is the most difficult part. But there's not a lot of technical coaching, just simple conversations and challenging them, and giving them a pat on the back when they do well," Dravid said.

