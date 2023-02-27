India batter KL Rahul is going through a lean patch with the bat in Test cricket. India's ongoing Test series against Australia saw the batter failing to score big across three innings of the first two matches. The player has been kept in the squad for the ongoing series despite his poor form, but the the designation of vice-captain has been removed from his name. While BCCI announced the squad for the remaining two Test matches against Australia, its release didn't have the post of vice-captain next to Rahul's name.

Speculations are rife that Rahul has been sacked from the post and Shubman Gill will be included in the playing XI in his place. Whether Rahul could keep his spot or not it will all be clear by March 1, the day the third Test kicks off at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

Before the series between India and Australia resumes, have a look at how KL Rahul has fared as the captain and vice-captain of the Indian Test team:

Topsy-turvy ride in South Africa

In the second Test against South Africa, KL Rahul had captained Team India as then skipper Virat Kohli missed the game due to injury. The first innings of the match saw him scoring 50 runs and then being dismissed for a score of 8. In the following game, Kohli returned as skipper and Rahul scored 12 and 10 runs across the two innings.

A poor series vs Bangladesh as batter

Sponsored by Vuukle

KL Rahul-led Team India defeated Bangladesh convincingly in both the matches of the two-match Test series but he failed to make an impact with the bat. 22 and 23 were the scores of Rahul in the first game, before his performance saw another dip as he scored 10 and 2 in the second game.

Rahul's lean patch continues

Comes the series against Australia, but Rahul finds no form. He scored 20 runs in his only innings in the first game, while the second match saw him scoring 17 and 1 run.

Featured Video Of The Day

Is King Kohli The GOAT? For Fans, He's Among The Top