Former Indian cricket team opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth took a jibe at Australia with the visitors trailing 0-2 in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India won the first two matches of the series comprehensively and with Australia missing the services of experienced campaigners like Pat Cummins, David Warner and Josh Hazlewood due to various reasons, it is expected to get tougher for Steve Smith and Co. Srikkanth jokingly urged the visitors to “do something” and warned that if they are unable to turn their campaign around, they can end up becoming a laughing stock.

“This is to the Australia manager, 'Do something boss'. There is a big hype created around the series. I am talking in English for your safety. Do something guys or else you guys will be a 'Potlam', which means 'Packet'. You have already been packeted,” he said on his YouTube channel.

Steve Smith will lead the Australian Test team against India in the third Test match in Indore starting March 1 as Pat Cummins will not return next week from Australia due to family reasons.

Cummins had to fly back home to Sydney after losing the second Test match, explaining in a statement that his mother 'is ill and in palliative care'.

He was supposed to return back from home because there was a nine-day break between the second Test match in New Delhi and the third Test match in Indore.

"I have decided against returning to India at this time. I feel I am best being here with my family. I appreciate the overwhelming support I have received from Cricket Australia and my teammates. Thanks for your understanding," said Australian captain Pat Cummins as per cricket.com.au.

The 29-year-old pacer's absence is the latest blow to Aussies' hopes in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Earlier, pacer Josh Hazlewood and opener David Warner returned home due to injuries. Mitchell Starc will likely be the replacement of his captain and will lead the pace attack.

(With ANI inputs)

