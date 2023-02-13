The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to shift the venue for the third Test between India and Australia to Indore. The match was earlier scheduled to take place in Dharamsala but owing to 'outfield issues', the board decided to shift the match to Indore's Holkar stadium. As soon as the announcement came, reactions came downpouring on social media, with certain fans highlighting the 'spin-friendly' nature of the Indore wicket. Even an Australian media outlet pointed out how successful Ravichandran Ashwin has been at the new venue, seeing which Dinesh Karthik couldn't resist commenting on the matter.

Karthik, who has been hired as a commentator and expert by the home broadcaster for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has been open and honest with his analysis of the series. Seeing the Australian media outlet force the 'Ashwin stat' into BCCI's venue change decision, the wicket-keeper batter couldn't resist taking a dig.

"BREAKING: The third India Test has been moved to a new venue ... where Ravichandran Ashwin averages 12.50 with the ball," the media outlet tweeted.

Reacting to it, Karthik commented: "The admin here clearly is one hell of a worrier Seems to play more mind games with the Australian team than the other way around".

The admin here clearly is one hell of a worrier



Seems to play more mind games with the Australian team than the other way around #INDvsAUS #BGT2023 https://t.co/8gFW71ujpa — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 13, 2023

Explaining the decision behind venue change, the BCCI said in a release: "The third Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, originally scheduled to take place at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala from 1st to 5th March has now been moved to Holkar Stadium, Indore."

"Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully," Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, said in the release.

The inclement weather added to the worries of Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) as the local ground staff didn't get enough time to grow good layer of grass on the patches of bald outfield.

With PTI inputs

