Team India had a forgetful outing in the third Test against Australia as the visitors clinched a comfortable nine-wicket win at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The Rohit Sharma-led side visibly struggled against the spinners as the pitch offered a lot of turn. Resulting which, the hosts were bundled out for 109 in the first innings. Apart from failing with the bat, Team India also received a lot flak from the fans and experts after they lost all three DRS reviews on Day 1 due to some poor LBW appeals. Out of which, the two of them were lost in the consecutive overs of Ravindra Jadeja. On the eve of the fourth and final Test, skipper Rohit Sharma shed some light on taking such poor calls.

“DRS is a tricky one. It's like a lottery. If you get it right, you get it right. Otherwise, you hope for the best. You got to understand certain aspects of DRS, like whether it's pitching in line, or the impact is in line. In India, there's not too much of bounce. So, that's going to be a factor. Impact is very important. Turn was quite a lot in last game, so we had to look at pitching, impact, and how the ball was turning. When we played in Delhi, it wasn't turning so much. We only had to see the impact and line. That's what we try to assess,” Rohit said during a pre-match conference.

“We quickly gathered our thoughts, knew it's going to turn a bit. We decided that the bowler, captain and keeper will have a talk (for DRS). The guys who are standing in close position, where they can hear the noise and pick certain things, can also be involved. We didn't make the right calls in the last game, Bharat obviously is new to DRS. He has not kept wickets for India, Ranji (Trophy) doesn't have DRS, India A (matches) don't have DRS. We have to give him time, make him understand,” Rohit further said.

Talking about Jadeja, Rohit hilariously stated that the he always asks the all-rounder to "relax" and see the impact of the ball before taking a DRS.

“Jaddu yaar. On every ball, he thinks (the batter) is out. He's quite animated, it's the passion of the game. Vahan mera role aata hai, bhai thoda relax karo. Stump ke aas paas ball lagega toh theek hai, idhar toh stump me bhi ball nahi lag raha tha. Pitching bhi bahar tha. (My role comes there. I tell him to relax a bit. The ball wasn't even near the stumps there. They didn't even pitch in line). Silly mistake that we made. We hope to correct that in this game,” said Rohit.

As for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Indian team is leading the 4-Test assignment 2-1, having won the first two contests before losing the third one. The fourth and final match of the series is scheduled to begin in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

While Rohit has a ton in the series, the likes Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, etc. haven't done much with the bat. Spinners Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have led the charge for Team India with the ball.

(With PTI Inputs)

