Australia batter David Warner is out of the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to a hairline fracture on their left elbow, Cricket Australia has confirmed. Warner was substituted out of the second Test in New Delhi after sustaining a concussion last week. That blow came not long after the opening batter had been struck on the arm by another rising delivery. Later x-rays revealed that the left-hander had sustained a hairline fracture of the elbow which will keep him out of the remaining two matches of the Test series. However, the southpaw is expected to return for the ODI series later.

Warner couldn't get going in the first two matches of the series, returning just 26 runs from his three completed innings before being replaced by Matthew Renshaw as a concussion substitute in the second Test.

"David Warner has been ruled out of the Qantas test tour of India and will return home," Cricket Australia said in a statement. "Warner was struck on the elbow in the second Test in Delhi and sustained a hairline fracture.

"After further assessment, he will require a period of rehabilitation which will preclude any further involvement in the remainder of the Test series.

"It is currently anticipated that he will return to India for the three One-Day Internationals which follow the Test Series," the statement further read.

Australia have already been without the services of pacer Josh Hazlewood, who has also been ruled out of the remaining two matches of the Test assignment. Speedster Mitchell Starc and All-rounder Cameron Green have also been nursing injuries in the first two matches but are expected to be drafted into the playing XI for the Indore Test that starts on March 01.