The Team India management courted plenty of criticism after the first three Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy concluded well within 3 days each. Many questioned the hosts' decision to prepare rank-turners, especially after the Indore pitch in the third Test was rated "poor" by the International Cricket Council. As the 4th Test in Ahmedabad arrived, an absolutely flat surface awaited the two teams. Seeing India struggle to pick up wickets on teh surface while two Australian batters -- Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green -- piled up individual hundreds, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra posted a cryptic tweet on the subject of pitches.

In comparison to the pitches that were preared in the first three Tests, Ahmedabad wicket was absolutely opposite, offering little help to pacers or seamers.

"One extreme should never be a reason/excuse to justify another extreme," Chopra tweeted.

One extreme should never be a reason/excuse to justify another extreme. #pitches #BGT — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 10, 2023

Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green's unbeaten stand for the fifth wicket took Australia past the 300-run mark as India bowlers struggled for wickets in the first session on Day 2.

Australia resumed their overnight score of 255/4, with Khawaja 104* and Green 49* at the crease.

The batting pair of Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green were decisive in their approach and made the Indian bowlers toil hard making merry of the excellent batting conditions on offer.

India started with spin from both ends with Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel bowling in tandem from both ends but captain Rohit Sharma introduced Mohammed Shami into the attack after the spinners failed to get any purchase from the wicket.

Cameron Green was the aggressor of the batting pair, smashing boundaries regularly. The final half an hour was completely dominated by the Aussie batters as runs came thick and fast for the visitors.

Khawaja displayed great resilience and determination as he brought up his 150 minutes before lunch with a pull while Green completed his century right at the beginning of the second session.

With PTI inputs

