Australia all-rounder Cameron Green has declared himself "100 per cent" fit to play the third Test against India, starting from March 1 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Green's anticipated return from a serious finger injury that has seen him miss the first two Test will be a huge boost for Australia, especially when the likes of Pat Cummins, David Warner and Josh Hazlewood have been ruled out of the third Test due to various reasons. While Cummins declared himself unavailable earlier on Friday, Warner and Hazlewood have been sent back home due to injury setbacks.

"I am 100 per cent ready to go. It was just a few instances in the nets where I'd maybe go for a sweep and just jar the end of my bat. We just thought we'd sacrifice a game and with the year ahead we've got, it was probably the right call. It's been really sweet the last two weeks, I've got a lot of confidence in it," Green was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Green had fractured his right index finger during the Boxing-Day Test against South Africa last year. He has been out of action since then.

The 23-year-old was expected to play the Delhi Test, but was ruled out after picking up a minor injury while batting in the nets.

Earlier in the day, Cummins confirmed that he will not return to India for the third Test, after having flow back home due his mother's illness, following Australia's defeat in the second Test in Delhi.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

Can Ravindra Jadeja Help India Win World Test Championship Final?