India vs Australia 2020

 14 Jan 20 to 19 Jan 20

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Score: India Take On Australia In Series Decider In Bengaluru

Updated:19 January 2020 12:54 IST

Live Score, Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI: The three-match ODI series is currently locked at 1-1 after India outclassed Australia by 36 runs in Rajkot, having suffered a 10-wicket loss in Mumbai.

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli scored 78 runs off 76 balls. © AFP

Virat Kohli will look to impress one and all when he returns to his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise home ground M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru for India's third and final One-day International against Australia on Sunday. The three-match series is currently locked at 1-1 after India outclassed Australia by 36 runs in Rajkot, having suffered a 10-wicket loss in Mumbai. Much like the first two matches, the series decider is expected to be a high-scoring match with both the sides boasting impressive batting line-ups. After a crushing defeat in the series opener, captain Virat Kohli had admitted that India were "totally outplayed in all departments" by a "strong Australian team". India were bowled out for 255 runs in 49.1 overs after being asked to bat. In reply, Australia rode on unbeaten centuries by openers David Warner and Aaron Finch to chase down the target in 37.4 overs and register their biggest ever ODI victory over India by the margin of wickets. (Live Scorecard)

Live Score Updates Between India vs Australia 3rd ODI, straight from M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

  • 12:54 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    No Starc for Australia?

    There is also some talk that Josh Hazlewood might replace Mitchell Starc in the Australia playing XI. The left-hand pacer didn't have the best of times in Rajkot but that is still a big blow for the visitors.
  • 12:46 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    KL Rahul conundrum!

    KL Rahul has certainly given the team management some selection headache. After coming at one-down in the first ODI, he was dropped to No.5 in Rajkot and came up with a magical knock. The big question is where will he bat today?
  • 12:44 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    Injury concerns for India!

    There are a couple of injury concerns for India going into the decider. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were hurt in the second ODI and it remains to be seen if they will play in Bengaluru.
  • 12:28 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third and final One-day International between India and Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.
