Virat Kohli will look to impress one and all when he returns to his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise home ground M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru for India's third and final One-day International against Australia on Sunday. The three-match series is currently locked at 1-1 after India outclassed Australia by 36 runs in Rajkot, having suffered a 10-wicket loss in Mumbai. Much like the first two matches, the series decider is expected to be a high-scoring match with both the sides boasting impressive batting line-ups. After a crushing defeat in the series opener, captain Virat Kohli had admitted that India were "totally outplayed in all departments" by a "strong Australian team". India were bowled out for 255 runs in 49.1 overs after being asked to bat. In reply, Australia rode on unbeaten centuries by openers David Warner and Aaron Finch to chase down the target in 37.4 overs and register their biggest ever ODI victory over India by the margin of wickets. (Live Scorecard)