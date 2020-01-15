India suffered a 10-wicket loss to Australia in the One-Day International (ODI) series opener in Mumbai on Tuesday. Chasing a below-par target of 256 for the win, Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch scored unbeaten centuries to help the visitors take 1-0 lead in the three-match series. During the match, a kite flew down to the Wankhede stadium and the play was halted for a brief period of time. After the match, David Warner revealed what all transpired when the match was stopped before the 50th over of India's innings. In the post-match press conference Warner said that, he told Jasprit Bumrah, who snapped the kite, that it belong to some poor kid.

"Well it is the kite festival. I heard so it's very bizarre, it got caught on Spidercam and I thought it was a little bit dangerous and Bumrah decided to come out and just snap it and I said "that's some poor kid's kite," but yes it was very bizarre, very bizarre," Warner said after the first ODI.

In the match, Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and invited India to bat in the series opener.

Rohit Sharma, who was rested for the Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka, failed to provide a good start as he was dismissed by Pat Cummins for 10.

Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul stitched together a 121-run stand for the second wicket but once Ashton Agar dismissed KL Rahul, India kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out for 255.

The hosts saw a dramatic collapse as they lost their last nine wickets for just 121 runs.

In reply, Warner and Finch smashed Indian bowlers to all over the ground as Australia registered a comprehensive win with 74 balls to spare.