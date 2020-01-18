KL Rahul impressed one and all with his all-round show as a wicketkeeper-batsman during India's 36-run win over Australia in the second One-Day International (ODI) in Rajkot on Friday. KL Rahul scored a quickfire 80 off 52 deliveries and also completed a sharp stumping off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling to send Australia captain Aaron Finch packing and break the 62-run stand between Finch and David Warner. After the win, KL Rahul took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the second ODI. Soon after KL Rahul posted the pictures, Athiya Shetty, Bollywood actress, posted a heart emoji on the post, leading to numerous replies from fans.

Apart from Athiya Shetty, Ranveer Singh, who is set to play former India captain Kapil Dev on the big screen, also appreciated KL Rahul's innings on Friday.

Photo Credit: Instagram

"The Boss Blade," Ranveer Singh commented on the Karnataka batsman's Instagram post.

In the match, after being put in to bat by Australia, India posted an imposing total of 340 for six from their quota of 50 overs.

Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for the team as he missed his century by just four runs. India captain Virat Kohli and KL Rahul also chipped in with half-centuries.

In reply, Australia lost David Warner, who scored an unbeaten hundred in the first ODI, in the fourth over.

Steve Smith fell two short of his century while Marnus Labuschagne impressed with a knock of 46 in his first outing with the bat in the limited overs format.

Australia were bowled out for 304 in the 50th over as India managed to level the series.

With the series tied at 1-1, both teams will lock horns in Benglauru on Sunday in the decider.