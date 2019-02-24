 
India vs Australia, 2018/19

Indian Players Wear Black Armbands In 1st T20I To Pay Homage To Soldiers Killed In Pulwama Attack

Updated: 24 February 2019 20:11 IST

India were asked to bat in the first T20I as Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field.

India and Australia held a two-minute silence before the start of the first T20I. © Twitter

Team India paid homage to the soldiers killed in the Pulwama terror attack by wearing black armbands and holding a two-minute silence before the start of the first T20 International against Australia in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. As many as 40 CRPF soldiers were killed in a terror attack in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 14. On the eve of the T20I series opener, India skipper Virat Kohli at the press conference had said: "Our sincere condolences to the families of CRPF soldiers who lost their lives in Pulwama Attack."

Talking about the match between India and Pakistan in the upcoming ICC World Cup, Kohli said: "We stand by what the nation wants to do and what the BCCI decides to do."

Following the Pulwama attack, many fans and cricketers have demanded that India should boycott Pakistan in the World Cup, which starts on May 30 in England and Wales.

On Sunday, India were asked to bat in Visakhapatnam as Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field. 

"It looks like a really nice wicket and I don't think it is going to change much," Finch said at the toss.

Kohli returned to action after a brief break to lead the Indian team. Even though the Indian skipper wanted more ODIs in place of the T20I matches, he said that his team would like to treat these T20I games as an extended preparation for the World Cup.

"Probably, a couple of more ODIs would have been more beneficial for both the teams not just us. It would have been more ideal and logical," Kohli said.

"But look we have to utilise what's in front of us as best as possible. And as I said we're going to look to get into the right kind of frame of mind as a team," he added.

The core team for the World Cup is set but Kohli didn't rule out an exceptional performer getting a look in.

Highlights
  • India paid homage to the soldiers killed in the Pulwama terror attack
  • 40 CRPF soldiers were killed in a terror attack in Pulwama
  • Australia won the toss and elected to field in the first T20I
