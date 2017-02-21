 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Cricket

When And Where To Watch India vs Australia 1st Test Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 21 February 2017 14:18 IST

How to watch the India vs Australia 1st Test? Read all about the live coverage of the Test match action from the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, from February 23, 2017

When And Where To Watch India vs Australia 1st Test Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
India vs Australia: The first Test between the two teams will be played in Pune, starting Thursday. © AFP

Having extended their unbeaten run in Test matches to 19 and their unbeaten streak at home to 20 Tests with the 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test match in Hyderabad, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team will look to extend their prolific run of form in the longest form of the sport when they take on Australia in a four-match Test series, starting from the opening match in Pune from February 23 to 27. Having won their last six Test series, the hosts will be eager to extend their run with victory against the Australians.

When will the India vs Australia 1st Test be played?

The 1st Test between India and Australia will be played from February 23, 2017.

Where will the India vs Australia 1st Test be played?

The India vs Australia 1st Test will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

How do I watch the India vs Australia 1st Test match live?

The 1st Test match will be broadcast live on Start Sports 1 and Star Sports 3. Fans wanting to catch the match in High Definition can tune into Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Australia 1st Test start?

The live broadcast of the 1st Test match will start at 09:20 AM.

Where can you follow the India vs Australia 1st Test match online?

The match can be streamed online at Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Teams:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Abhinav Mukund, Karun Nair, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya

Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (captain), Peter Handscomb, Steve O'Keefe, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Jackson Bird, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Agar, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc.

Topics : India Australia Virat Kohli Australia Tour of India, 2017 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India play Australia in a four-match Test series
  • The first Test between the two teams will be played at Pune
  • The live broadcast is scheduled to start at 9:20 am IST
Related Articles
India vs Australia, Face-Off: Virat Kohli vs Mitchell Starc
India vs Australia, Face-Off: Virat Kohli vs Mitchell Starc
India vs Australia: Do Away With The Toss, Says Darren Lehmann
India vs Australia: Do Away With The Toss, Says Darren Lehmann
If Australia Play Well, India Will Win 3-0: Harbhajan Singh
If Australia Play Well, India Will Win 3-0: Harbhajan Singh
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 14 February 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.