Hyderabad Test: India Beat Bangladesh By 208 Runs, Extend Unbeaten Run to 19

India dismissed the last seven remaining wickets of Bangladesh on the final day of the one-off Test in Hyderabad on Monday to complete a comprehensive 208-win and extend their unbeaten run in the longest format of the game to 19 matches. R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja both picked four wickets each in Bangladesh's second innings, while Ishant Sharma chipped in with two crucial dismissals. The win takes India's unbeaten streak at home to 20 matches, a record stretching back to December 2012.

Earlier, a fighting half-century from Mahmudullah kept India at bay despite two wickets falling before lunch. Facing the probability of having to bat the entire day for a draw after being set 459 for victory, Bangladesh were 202 for five at lunch after resuming on 103 for three at the start of play.

Jadeja struck early to remove Shakib Al Hasan, who was undone by turn and bounce as he popped up a catch off bat and pad to Cheteshwar Pujara lurking at short-leg to be out of for 22.

First-innings centurion Mushfiqur Rahim then joined Mahmudullah in a fifth-wicket partnership of 56 runs before Ashwin ended the stand by notching up his 253rd Test victim.

Skipper Rahim went down the track to attack, but Ashwin saw him coming and shortened his length to draw the batsman into a mistimed lofted drive which found Jadeja fielding at mid-on.

In the day's second session, Ishant Sharma struck twice, dismissing Mahmudullah and Sabbir Rahman to drive India closer to victory.

Mehedi Hasan later gloved a Jadeja delivery to be caught behind the wicket. The last two wickets didn't take long to fall. Taijul Islam was caught by KL Rahul from a Jadeja delivery, while Ashwin sealed India's victory with a leg before dismissal of Taskin Ahmed.

This was Virat Kohli's 15th Test win as captain, taking him ahead of Mohammad Azharuddin and 12 wins short of MS Dhoni's record of 27 wins. Kohli has also overtaken Sunil Gavaskar's unbeaten run of 18 matches as captain, the most by an Indian skipper.

