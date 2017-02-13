Live Cricket Score: India vs Bangladesh, DAY 5: Mahmudullah Falls, Hosts 3 Wickets Away From Victory

Live score, India vs Bangladesh: Jadeja gave hosts the first breakthrough on Day 5

Mahmudullah kept Bangladesh afloat with his aggressive yet persevered innnings in the morning session after experienced batsmen, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, disappointed with their poor and rash shots on Day 5 in the off-Test in Hyderabad. The visitors are still in trouble though as they need to score over 200 runs to win. From India, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin impressed again with their bowling efforts and continued to weave the magic with the red ball. India will extend their unbeaten streak to 19 matches in Tests if they manage to snatch a win. (LIVE SCORECARD)

12:52 IST: So, Mahmudullah's perseverance comes to an end. Ishant gets the wicket

12:51 IST: OUT!! Mahmudullah pulls it and goes in the airrrr. Taken by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the deep. He goes on 64

12:40 IST: FOUR!! Jadeja tossed up well outside off and Mehedi Hasan does not let that go! Drives it for a boundary

12:37 IST: FOUR!! Mahedi Hasan plays it with soft hands and manages to find the gap

12:31 IST: Jadeja squares the batsman up but Saha fails to grab the ball!! Missed chance

12:28 IST: OUT!!! Good bowling by Ishant Sharma and he gets one more wicket. India need 4 wickets to win now

12:27 IST: REVIEW!!! Wrapped on the pads and the umpire gives it out . Oh!! that's plumb in front. Rahman goes on 22

12:26 IST: Not-out says the third umpire and India lose both their reviews

12:25 IST: Appeal for an LBW!!! Turned down by the umpire and India will take a review

12:20 IST: FOUR!! Cut hard by Rahman and the ball races away for a boundary.

12:15 IST: Mahmudullah on 59, Rahman on 18. Bangladesh 207/5

12:12 IST: FOUR byes. Jadeja bowls down the leg side, Rahman looks to sweep and misses

12:10 IST: We are back after lunch!! The second session is underway and Jadeja to bowl the first over

Lunch!

Mahmudullah clinched a fifty after the falls of Shakib and Mushfiq.

11:35 IST: Bangladesh are 202/5 in 67 overs of the second innings. Mahmudullah 58* and Sabbir Rahman 18*. They require another 257 runs to win and India are 5 wickets away from a victory

11:30 IST: It's LUNCH!! A bit of confusion and Marais Erasmus gets the bails off but Virat Kohli is not happy. May be, he was prepared for one more over

11:27 IST: It should be the last over before lunch!! Umesh Yadav comes in running

11:24 IST: FOUR!! All these batsmen hate Ashwin or what?? Sabbir Rehman this time steps out and bludgeoned it for a boundary

11:18 IST: SIX!! Rahman steps out and comes from the sweet spot of the bat, over long on and right in the arc

11:16 IST: FOUR!!! Rahman steps out for a big heave, mistimes it. But Jadeja aims at a wicket and goes for overthrows

11:11 IST: FIFTY!! That's Mahmudullah's half-century. Good and patient innings by him, smashes his 13th fifty after 18 months

First occasion in their 9 Tests against India, Bangladesh have managed to survive in to the 5th day without any disruption (rain)#IndvBan — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 12, 2017

11:05 IST: What a funny delivery by R Ashwin, the leg-break from him and it is sooo wavered and off target.

10:52 IST: FOUR!!! Mahmudullah cuts it for a boundary and reaches on 45 now. He is close to his 13th half-century

10:46 IST: OUT!!! Rahim goes again for a big one and caught in the deep. What a poor shot by the Bangladesh skipper. Horrendous shot!!! He goes for 23 and Ashwin gets the wicket in his first over

10:45 IST: FOUR!! Mushfiqur steps out and drives it hard

10:43 IST: Finally we see R Ashwin bowling now. Virat has brought him 1 hour and 15 minutes after the start of day's play

10:40 IST: Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur have added 50 runs for the fifth wicket. Bangladesh now 158/4. Rahim 19*, Mahmudullah 41*

10:39 IST: FOUR!! He has gone again, over the top now. Uses his feet and lofts it for a boundary

10:37 IST: FOUR!! Mahmudullah hits and hits it hard over mid-off. Sliced a bit but easily cleared the man.

10:23 IST: Virat has kept Ashwin away from bowling today. He will be seen shortly for sure

10:21 IST: SIX!! Got plenty of bat on that. Pulls the ball away for a maximum. Ishant Sharma still gets the appreciation from the wicketkeeper and the captain

10:19 IST: FOUR!! Mushfiqur Rahim reverse sweeps it for a boundary

10:12 IST: FOUR!! Top edge and four, Mahmudullah gets it to the vacant backward square area off Ravindra Jadeja

10:06 IST: Will India finish it off before TEA here?

09:59 IST: Oooh!!! That was close. Right in between the two men at short mid-wicket. Mahmudullah got two runs

09:53 IST: FOUR!! That's gone through between the slips. KL Rahul diving to his right at a widish slip got a hand on it but couldn't save a boundary

09:50 IST: India can extend their unbeaten streak to 19 matches in Tests. India have, so far, not suffered a single defeat in 18 consecutive Tests since losing to Sri Lanka at Galle in August 2015.

09:47 IST: India need six wickets to win now and seems it will not take the entire day now. Mushfiqur Rahim, the first innings centurion, is at the crease now.

09:40 IST: OUT!! Straight into the rough by Ravindra Jadeja and Shakib Al Hasan couldn't do anything about it. Well caught by Pujara at the forward short leg. India get their first wicket and the left hander goes on 22

09:35 IST: Bangladesh are 106/3. Shakib Al Hasan 22, Mahmudullah 11*. They still need 353 more runs to win

09:30 IST: The players are onto the field now and the action starts. Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah are there at the crease and Ravindra Jadeja to start the proceedings for India

09:28 IST: In fourth innings in India, only twice have visiting sides batted more than the minimum of 125 overs Bangladesh were asked to bat. This was also only 2.5 overs fewer than what Bangladesh played in the first innings, only the second time they have lasted 100 overs against India.

Bangladesh face massive task to save the test match.

09:25 IST: Sanjay Manjrekar and Simon Doull with the pitch report : The infection has not spread. There's a rough patch but it's too full like it was on day 3. This pitch has been good for batting. Fortunately for India, Bangladesh's batting has not been that great. They will have to bat well throughout the day.

09:21 IST: So, India need 7 wickets to win the Test and Bangladesh will have to toil really hard top save this Test match. Both the Indian spinners stood out again and showed their class act yesterday. Credit should also be given to the medium pacers who made the work cut out for the spinners and of course the batters played according to the plan.

09:20 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog

It will be difficult for the visitors who will need to defend seven wickets on a fifth-day pitch which is bound to take turn. With Ashwin and Jadeja as potent weapons, Kohli will try to bowl out Bangladesh as soon as possible and get some confidence ahead of the Australia series.

If India win, it will be their seventh victory over Bangladesh in nine meetings. Two matches have ended as draws while Bangladesh have never managed a victory against India in Tests.