 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17

When And Where To Watch, Today's Match, India vs Australia 3rd ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 24 September 2017 08:35 IST

How to watch India vs Australia 3rd ODI. Read all about live coverage and ODI match action from Holkar cricket stadium, Indore on September 24, 2017.

When And Where To Watch, Today's Match, India vs Australia 3rd ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
India will look to attain an unassailable 3-0 lead on Sunday © AFP

Packed with an incisive bowling attack, a confident India would look to pile on the misery for a struggling Australia and seal the five-match series when they clash in the third ODI on Sunday. It was no small task for Virat Kohli and his men to defend a modest 252 on the Eden Garden wicket, which despite being a two-paced track favoured the batsmen. To restore pride, Australia need David Warner to fire at top of the order and Glenn Maxwell to see the side through in the middle order. These are no alien conditions for them, having played for their IPL franchises for the last few years.

When will the third ODI between India and Australia be played?

The third ODI between India and Australia will be played today.

Where will the third ODI between India and Australia be played?

The third ODI between India and Australia will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

How do I watch the third ODI between India and Australia live?

The third ODI between India and Australia will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1,3 HD

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Australia third ODI match start?

The live broadcast of the third ODI between India and Australia match will start at 13:30 PM IST (8:00 AM GMT).

Where can you follow the third ODI between India and Australia online?

The third ODI between India and Australia can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Topics : India Australia Virat Kohli Steven Peter Devereux Smith Mahendra Singh Dhoni Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore India vs Australia 2017-18 Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The third ODI will be played on Sunday
  • India are 2-0 up in the series
  • Aaron Finch is expected to make a comeback in the third ODI
Related Articles
Aamir Khan Asked By Virat Kohli To Attend India-Australia T20 Match Today
Aamir Khan Asked By Virat Kohli To Attend India-Australia T20 Match Today
India vs Australia: Mark Waugh Laments Length Of India Tour Ahead Of Ashes
India vs Australia: Mark Waugh Laments Length Of India Tour Ahead Of Ashes
When And Where To Watch Today's Match, India vs Australia 3rd T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
When And Where To Watch Today's Match, India vs Australia 3rd T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.