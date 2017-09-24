When And Where To Watch, Today's Match, India vs Australia 3rd ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

India will look to attain an unassailable 3-0 lead on Sunday

India will look to attain an unassailable 3-0 lead on Sunday © AFP

Packed with an incisive bowling attack, a confident India would look to pile on the misery for a struggling Australia and seal the five-match series when they clash in the third ODI on Sunday. It was no small task for Virat Kohli and his men to defend a modest 252 on the Eden Garden wicket, which despite being a two-paced track favoured the batsmen. To restore pride, Australia need David Warner to fire at top of the order and Glenn Maxwell to see the side through in the middle order. These are no alien conditions for them, having played for their IPL franchises for the last few years.

When will the third ODI between India and Australia be played?

The third ODI between India and Australia will be played today.

Where will the third ODI between India and Australia be played?

The third ODI between India and Australia will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

How do I watch the third ODI between India and Australia live?

The third ODI between India and Australia will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1,3 HD

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Australia third ODI match start?

The live broadcast of the third ODI between India and Australia match will start at 13:30 PM IST (8:00 AM GMT).

Where can you follow the third ODI between India and Australia online?

The third ODI between India and Australia can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.